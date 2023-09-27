Could iPhone 15 Pro become the go-to gaming console? AMD CEO shares her thoughts

Apple is known for making premium products that offer the very best in technology to consumers. However, there is one sector where the Cupertino-based tech giant has been lagging behind for years - gaming. While Apple's MacBooks, iMacs, and even iPhones are some of the most powerful devices in the market, none of them are marketed as gaming devices, nor are they used as that. However, that all changed this year with Apple shifting its focus on gaming with its latest devices, especially the iPhone 15 Pro models.

At its Wonderlust event, Apple announced that the A17 Pro chip would enable “true-to-life gaming”, and it would be bringing console titles such as Resident Evil Village, Death Stranding, and more to the iPhone 15 Pro models. But could the iPhone replace gaming PCs and consoles and become the best gaming console? The CEO of chipmaker AMD isn't too sure about that.

AMD CEO on: iPhone 15's gaming prowess

Apple says that the iPhone 15 Pro brings true-to-life gaming to the palm of users' hands with console titles. It gets hardware-accelerated ray-tracing which the company claims is 4 times faster than software-based ray-tracing. When asked about whether iPhone 15 could become the go-to console for gamers, Su told the Verge, “I don't know about that”.

“We're gonna continue to push the envelope on the highest performing PCs and consoles' chips, and I think we're gonna be pretty good,” she further said.

Could a potential shift to cloud gaming on devices like the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max replace gaming PCs? Su told the Verge, “I see PC gaming strong, I see console gaming strong, and I see console gaming also having legs. They all need similar types of technology but they obviously use it in different ways.”

On AI

With the growing influence of artificial intelligence (AI) in nearly every sector, it is “10x, 100x more” important than the internet, phones, or even PCs, according to the AMD CEO, although it is expected to be a cycle that lasts more than 10 years.

“Generative AI, you know, is kind of the killer app for high-performance computing”, Su said.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!