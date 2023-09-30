Icon
Cypher 007 launched on Apple Arcade; check exciting update

Cypher 007 launched on Apple Arcade; check exciting update

Apple Arcade has added a number of exciting updates to its platform.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Sep 30 2023, 11:25 IST
The "Cypher 007," releases exclusively on Apple Arcade that promises to roll out a modern twist on the spy adventure genre. (Apple)

If you are an iPhone owner and a gaming enthusiast, then exciting news awaits you. Apple Arcade enthusiasts, get ready for a thrilling gaming experience as a wave of new updates and exciting additions flood the platform. Take a look at all the fun you are going to experience this time:

Cypher 007: A Modern Spy Adventure

The "Cypher 007," releases exclusively on Apple Arcade that promises to immerse players in a modern twist in the spy adventure genre. In this action adventure, you step into the shoes of the legendary Agent 007, James Bond. Your mission? Foil the plans of the criminal mastermind Blofeld and his organization, Spectre. Journey through iconic moments and thrilling adventures from the James Bond universe as you gather intel, uncover secrets, and use your spycraft to overcome increasingly challenging obstacles and opponents. Your goal is to bring down Blofeld and Spectre. As a bonus, compete against fellow 007 agents worldwide through leaderboards to prove that you're the ultimate spy.

Hello Kitty Island Adventure: A Spooky Celebration

The adorable world of Hello Kitty Island Adventure is receiving a major update. You can dive into Kuromi's favorite time of year which is Halloween, as the game hosts a Spooky Celebration event. Explore a haunted mansion filled with Halloween-themed surprises and mysteries waiting to be uncovered. Friendship Island greets a new permanent visitor, Baku, alongside travelers Berry and Cherry, also known as Lloromannic.

More Exciting Updates Await!

But that's not all! Apple Arcade is brimming with even more exciting updates:

Angry Birds Reloaded: Face a new threat from a distant galaxy made of giant desserts. Take on 30 deliciously challenging levels in the Space Episode "Utopia" and confront the boss, "Big Bork," in an epic popcorn showdown.

Warped Kart Racers: With this update, you will get leaderboards for each track, along with exclusive Halloween rewards for Multiplayer and League modes.

Stitch: This update adds many new Hoops in various categories and sizes. Along with this, new patterns will be available each Wednesday. The update also introduces a Pixel Art category, featuring new cross-stitch thread textures.

Finity:.ith this update, you can the new Casual Experimental Mode, offering easier difficulty, choice of rank, and endless play.

WHAT THE GOLF?: This update will take you to a deep dive into the ocean for maritime-themed golfing fun in the special event, "Oh Ship!"

LEGO Brawls: This exciting event Brick-or-Treat is back again for a limited time with Halloween-themed levels and spooky content.

Disney Coloring World+: With this update, you can Color and customize Disney Villains and their mischievous sidekicks in the all-new special collection coloring page pack, "Mini Villains."

Intrigued by these updates? Dive into the "Recently Updated" section on Apple Arcade for more gameplay details and start your gaming adventure today. With these additions, Apple Arcade continues to be a treasure trove of gaming experiences for players of all tastes and ages. Don't miss out on the fun!

First Published Date: 30 Sep, 10:55 IST
