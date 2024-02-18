 Decoded! GTA 6 leak "unveils" prone mechanic feature and controller changes | Gaming News
GTA 6 leak: Fans have decoded more potential controller changes, including a new mechanic that may be coming. And of course, there is wild speculation on GTA 6 release date.

| Updated on: Feb 18 2024, 10:53 IST
GTA 6 leak hints at exciting changes, with the potential to go prone and other intriguing mechanics. (@RockstarGames)
Even as the countdown to the highly anticipated release continues, a GTA 6 leak might have unveiled a thrilling gameplay feature that fans have decoded. And although the exact GTA 6 release date remains elusive, the speculated window of 2025 is under debate as Take-Two Interactive struggles with revenue issues. Initially, GTA 6 launch was suggested between January to March, 2025, but recent adjustments hint at a possible April 2025 release or perhaps even later. While speculative, the excitement surrounding GTA 6 remains palpable.

GTA 6 Prone Position Unveiled for the First Time

Dedicated fans, still delving into the major leak from September 2022 for something new to debate, have decoded a potential game-changer in the controller layout. According to findings reported by Dexerto, players might, for the first time in the franchise, have the ability to go prone. This could prove valuable in stealth-oriented gameplay, although the mechanics are still speculative. Sources indicate holding down L3 could trigger the prone position, but it's crucial to approach this information with caution, acknowledging potential changes from the leaked build to the final release.

R3 Weapon Switch and Triangle/Y Item Pickup

Other revealed controls include using R3 to switch weapon hands and Triangle/Y to pick up items. As enthusiasts eagerly await an official gameplay reveal, these leaks offer a glimpse into what could be an enhanced gaming experience.

Progress Transfer and the Desire for a Clean Break

On the other hand, amidst discussions within the GTA community, the topic of progress migration from GTA Online to its successor has sparked debate. The prevailing sentiment leans towards a clean break, with players expressing a desire for a fresh start in GTA 6. Many argue against progress transfer, emphasising the appeal of beginning anew in a revamped world- free from existing advantages and the influence of previous progress.

While awaiting official confirmation from Rockstar, the community appears poised for a massive reset. The prospect of taking off on a fresh journey, devoid of pre-existing advantages, resonates strongly among fans. As anticipation for GTA 6 builds, the prevailing sentiment is to embrace a clean slate and dive into the evolving world of Grand Theft Auto with renewed enthusiasm.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets