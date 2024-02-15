 Enhance your GTA 6 gaming adventure: 5 vehicles to leave out: Check now | Gaming News
Home Gaming News Enhance your GTA 6 gaming adventure: 5 vehicles to leave out: Check now

Enhance your GTA 6 gaming adventure: 5 vehicles to leave out: Check now

Discover the vehicles GTA 6 should skip for a more exciting gameplay experience. From sluggish Perennial to overpriced Karin Boor, explore the unwanted rides.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Feb 15 2024, 17:22 IST
GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
GTA 6
1/5 Two protagonists - Grand Theft Auto games have always had one playable character but that could change with GTA 6. Leaks claim it could have two protagonists in a Bonnie and Clyde type of setting – one male and one female named Jason and Lucia who were seen holding up a diner together. If true, GTA 6 would also become the first GTA game to have a female protagonist. (Rockstar Games)
GTA 6
2/5 Hacking - GTA 6 might also borrow a couple of hacking-related features from Watch Dogs. A leak by Tom Henderson revealed that the female protagonist Lucia might carry hacking devices such as Tracker Jammer, Immobilizer Bypass, USB Drive, and Auto Dialer which might help hack vehicles. (Rockstar Games)
GTA 6
3/5 Enterable buildings - GTA 6’s Vice City could feature a vast number of buildings that players could not only enter but also interact with. According to leaks, the GTA 6 would get supermarkets, bars, clubs, pawn shops, restaurants, as well as apartments that players can enter. (Rockstar Games)
GTA 6
4/5 Police recognition system - Like Red Dead Redemption 2, GTA 6 might also feature a witness and police recognition system. In the Hank’s Waffles robbery video, the text below the wanted level reads ‘Full description’ meaning that the police have a full description of the character. Once the character enters a police vehicle, the status changes from no vehicle description to full vehicle description. (Rockstar Games)
GTA 6
5/5 Money laundering - Earning money through white-collar crime could be possible in GTA 6. It could reportedly 6 have purchasable properties and businesses that could be used for money laundering. A washing machine symbol with a ‘$’ sign was noticed at the car wash property in Hank’s Waffles video. Therefore, players might be able to buy properties with the sole purpose of money laundering in the game. (Rockstar Games)
GTA 6
View all Images
Discover the vehicles GTA 6 should skip for a more exciting gameplay experience. (@RockstarGames)

The highly anticipated release of GTA 6 in 2025 has fans buzzing with excitement. The debut trailer provided a glimpse into the game, revealing some returning vehicles from previous entries. However, not all vehicles are created equal, and there are a few that GTA 6 should steer clear of for a more thrilling gaming experience. Here's five vehicles that GTA 6 should according to a Sportskeeda report, and Rockstar Games should opt for more exciting alternatives.

1. Perennial

The Perennial made its debut in Grand Theft Auto 3 in 2001 and has lingered in subsequent titles. Despite its history, its sluggish top speed of 93.21 mph and mundane appearance make it a lackluster choice for GTA 6. The game would benefit from more exciting and visually appealing options.

2. Vapid Slamtruck

GTA Online players may recall the disappointing Vapid Slamtruck. Its subpar design and lackluster performance, even after upgrades, make it an undesirable choice. With a meager top speed of 98.80 mph and a useless loading bay, the hefty $1,310,000 price tag in GTA Online further diminishes its appeal.

3. Benefactor Panto

The streets of Los Santos witnessed the unremarkable Benefactor Panto in GTA 5 and Online. However, its plain design and modest top speed of 100.25 mph post-upgrade make it unworthy of inclusion in the Vice City traffic. Rockstar should opt for fresh and more impressive additions to enhance the gaming experience.

4. Pegassi Oppressor MK II

Despite its intriguing features like missile shooting, flying, and hovering, the Pegassi Oppressor MK II feels out of place in the Grand Theft Auto series. Its disruptive role in GTA Online's public sessions and deviation from the franchise's core theme make it an unfitting choice for GTA 6. Its return is unnecessary and would disrupt the game's integrity.

5. Karin Boor

The Karin Boor, an Off-Road vehicle in GTA Online, entered the scene in early 2023 with a hefty $1,280,000 price tag. Unfortunately, its odd design, poor handling, and lackluster performance fail to justify the cost. While it offers unique customization options, there are more visually appealing and better-performing alternatives in GTA Online, making the Karin Boor an undesirable choice for GTA 6.

In the pursuit of an exhilarating gaming experience, GTA 6 should avoid these vehicles and focus on introducing fresh, thrilling options that align with the franchise's essence.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 15 Feb, 17:22 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone 15
Bought a new iPhone 15? Check these data transfer tips to ensure secure migration
Facebook
How-to guide: Adjusting Facebook friend request settings on computer, iPhone or Android
BGMI
BGMI tips: How to locate prone enemies on the ground and attack smartly to win chicken dinner
Oura Ring
Oura Ring unveils new stress management feature; Know how it will work on this smart ring
Google Pixel 8
Google announces AirDrop-like feature called Quick Share for Pixel phones; Know how it will work

Editor’s Pick

Halo AI headband
Halo AI headband lets you control your dreams! Get lucid dreams on demand
artificial intelligence
AI model trained to learn through child's eyes and ears in a new research
AI
Europe within reach of landmark AI rules after nod from EU countries
Microsoft
Inside a new era for Microsoft — and the gaming industry in 2024
Mark Zuckerberg
Facebook Founder Mark Zuckerberg Just Figured Out How to Continue Investing In AI and Metaverse

Trending Stories

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
deepfake
Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
Artificial Intelligence
At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
Google Chrome
Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
Enhance your GTA 6 gaming adventure: 5 vehicles to leave out: Check now
GTA 6
GTA 6 release date could pushed back, leaks suggest; Know when it could come out
Hasbro
Hasbro Earned About $90 Million From ‘Baldur’s Gate 3’ So Far
GTA 6
GTA 6 release prediction: Analysts say debut in fiscal 2026 - Rockstar Games strategy unveiled
GTA 6
Amid anticipation for GTA 6, Take-Two CEO reveals surge in popularity for Netflix Games' GTA Trilogy

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets