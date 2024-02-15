Enhance your GTA 6 gaming adventure: 5 vehicles to leave out: Check now

The highly anticipated release of GTA 6 in 2025 has fans buzzing with excitement. The debut trailer provided a glimpse into the game, revealing some returning vehicles from previous entries. However, not all vehicles are created equal, and there are a few that GTA 6 should steer clear of for a more thrilling gaming experience. Here's five vehicles that GTA 6 should according to a Sportskeeda report, and Rockstar Games should opt for more exciting alternatives.

1. Perennial

The Perennial made its debut in Grand Theft Auto 3 in 2001 and has lingered in subsequent titles. Despite its history, its sluggish top speed of 93.21 mph and mundane appearance make it a lackluster choice for GTA 6. The game would benefit from more exciting and visually appealing options.

2. Vapid Slamtruck

GTA Online players may recall the disappointing Vapid Slamtruck. Its subpar design and lackluster performance, even after upgrades, make it an undesirable choice. With a meager top speed of 98.80 mph and a useless loading bay, the hefty $1,310,000 price tag in GTA Online further diminishes its appeal.

3. Benefactor Panto

The streets of Los Santos witnessed the unremarkable Benefactor Panto in GTA 5 and Online. However, its plain design and modest top speed of 100.25 mph post-upgrade make it unworthy of inclusion in the Vice City traffic. Rockstar should opt for fresh and more impressive additions to enhance the gaming experience.

4. Pegassi Oppressor MK II

Despite its intriguing features like missile shooting, flying, and hovering, the Pegassi Oppressor MK II feels out of place in the Grand Theft Auto series. Its disruptive role in GTA Online's public sessions and deviation from the franchise's core theme make it an unfitting choice for GTA 6. Its return is unnecessary and would disrupt the game's integrity.

5. Karin Boor

The Karin Boor, an Off-Road vehicle in GTA Online, entered the scene in early 2023 with a hefty $1,280,000 price tag. Unfortunately, its odd design, poor handling, and lackluster performance fail to justify the cost. While it offers unique customization options, there are more visually appealing and better-performing alternatives in GTA Online, making the Karin Boor an undesirable choice for GTA 6.

In the pursuit of an exhilarating gaming experience, GTA 6 should avoid these vehicles and focus on introducing fresh, thrilling options that align with the franchise's essence.