Fortnite voice reporting system rolled out by Epic Games

Epic Games announces a new player Fortnite feature called the voice reporting system. Know what’s it about and how it works.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 17 2023, 14:05 IST
Check out how the new Fortnite Voice Reporting feature works.
Epic Games is looking to take action against players who are violating Community Rules by introducing a new voice reporting system that will enable players to capture audio evidence when they suspect anything unusual. The Voice Reporting feature has been introduced in the Fortnite game and it will be enabled by default, but it can be turned off too. Know more about the Fortnite voice reporting feature.

Fortnite Voice Reporting feature

The game's player reporting feature is not only limited to blocking, muting, and reporting as the new Voice Reporting feature will enable users to submit audio evidence when they catch players violating Fortnite's gaming rules. This new Voice reporting feature will help the community to take corrective action against players who “bully, harass, discriminate, or engage in other inappropriate behaviour,” said Fortnite.

The new feature will enable users to record the voice chat during which the last five minutes of audio can be reported. Fortnite reported that voice chat audio will be stored on your device such as a PC or Xbox. The last five minutes of store audio will be sent to Epic moderators for review. Also, note that the reported audio will be automatically deleted after fourteen days. Epic Games said, “We wanted to build our voice reporting system in a way that ensured it was the participants' devices (not the Epic Games servers) that captured audio, and that participants could affirmatively choose whether to submit audio evidence to Epic for review.”

Also, players under the age of 18, will not be able to turn off the Voice Reporting feature and it will always stay on for voice chat. However, they will be allowed to mute themselves or turn off the voice chat. Epic Games makes sure that the voice reports are accurately attributed to the correct players by using public key cryptography which enables players to generate digital signatures for voice packets. This simply means that each reported voice will be digitally signed with a private key. This secure reporting feature will eliminate the chances of misconduct.

First Published Date: 17 Nov, 14:05 IST
