 GTA 5 RP FiveM server devs celebrate 6-month period as part of Rockstar; reveal enhanced features
GTA 5 RP FiveM server devs celebrate 6-month period as part of Rockstar; reveal enhanced features

GTA 5 RP FiveM server developer, Cfx.re, shares a dynamic six-month update post-Rockstar acquisition, highlighting support, security, and game development enhancements.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Mar 03 2024, 15:41 IST
Cfx.re, the GTA 5 RP FiveM server developer, shares exciting updates post-Rockstar acquisition. (rockstargames.com)

In a recent blog post marking half a year since Cfx.re's acquisition by Rockstar Games, the developers of the popular GTA 5 RP server host, FiveM, shed light on their evolving strategies and latest advancements. The update encompasses a range of improvements, addressing support, security, anti-cheat measures, game development, and impacts on RedM, a multiplayer modification framework for Red Dead Redemption 2.

Since the acquisition in August 2023, Cfx.re has introduced changes in development approaches, emphasizing efficiency and enhanced user experience. New support agents have joined the team to expedite ticket resolutions, enhancing overall support. Plans are underway for the integration of self-service processes on FiveM accounts, streamlining common actions, and the creation of informative articles to tackle frequently encountered issues, Sportskeeda reported.

Firm Action Against Infringements and Server Stability

Acknowledging their responsibility to maintain a secure environment, Cfx.re has taken decisive action against more infringing servers post-acquisition. The commitment to user safety is evident in the rectification of an issue causing crashes from maliciously crafted server requests and the implementation of rate limiting to counter large state bag payload abuse.

The anti-cheat team at Cfx.re has significantly scaled up ban-waves and refined the ban evasion prevention system, aiming for heightened accuracy. A forthcoming survey seeks user feedback on the developer documentation website, demonstrating a commitment to user input and taking them as the basis for further improvement.

Infrastructure Updates and Developer Resources

In terms of infrastructure, Cfx.re has aligned its email system with Google's new authentication process, reinforcing their commitment to industry standards. Platform developers can anticipate improved testing capabilities on forums, facilitating a smoother development process.

For aspiring developers, Cfx.re has unveiled demonstration resources designed for testing basic game modes such as Capture the Flag and Team Deathmatch. These resources, along with the upcoming Github repository and documentation website, aim to assist new developers in honing their skills.

With a focus on expansion, Cfx.re has hired additional engineers and currently has open positions, details of which can be found on the Rockstar Games career website. As the GTA 5 RP server host continues to evolve, these updates reflect a commitment to innovation, security, and community engagement.

First Published Date: 03 Mar, 15:41 IST
