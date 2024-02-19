 GTA 6 excitement peaks as alleged leak reveals thrilling features | Gaming News
Home Gaming News GTA 6 excitement peaks as alleged leak reveals thrilling features

GTA 6 excitement peaks as alleged leak reveals thrilling features

Discover exciting leaked features of GTA 6! From gore abilities to 3vs3 basketball, this alleged revelation hints at a game that surpasses expectations.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Feb 19 2024, 17:45 IST
Top 5 Paytm alternatives: From PhonePe to Google Pay, check out these UPI apps
image caption
1/5 1. PhonePe: PhonePe offers a seamless and secure way to make payments, transfer money, and recharge mobile phones. With its user-friendly interface and extensive network of merchants, PhonePe simplifies everyday transactions for millions of users across the country. (Bloomberg)
GTA 6
2/5 2. BHIM: Bhim is another UPI app that aims to facilitate safe, easy and instant digital payments through your mobile phone. It is developed by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) itself. It allows users to make payments, pay their bills, carry out mobile recharges and more. You can even pay with your voice. (HT)
image caption
3/5 3. Amazon Pay: Amazon Pay offers a comprehensive suite of services for seamless financial transactions. With its integration across the Amazon ecosystem, users can effortlessly shop, pay bills, and recharge mobiles with just a few clicks. Amazon Wallet provides a convenient way to store payment methods and manage transactions securely. (Bloomberg)
GTA 6
4/5 4. Google Pay: Google Pay simplifies digital transactions by enabling users to securely send money, pay bills, and shop online. With Google Wallet, it gives secure access to your everyday essentials. Users can store payment methods and manage transactions effortlessly.  (Bloomberg)
image caption
5/5 5. Jio Payments Bank: Jio Payments Bank provides a diverse array of banking and payment solutions via its user-friendly mobile app. Alongside traditional banking features, users can leverage the convenience of Jio Wallet for seamless transactions and secure fund management. (REUTERS)
GTA 6
View all Images
An alleged GTA 6 leak reveals exciting features, including gore, dual wielding, and basketball. (Rockstar Games)

A recent surge of rumours surrounding GTA 6 has ignited excitement among fans, thanks to an alleged leak that offers a sneak peek into some anticipated features of the upcoming game. The source of this revelation is a mysterious Redditor known as "Well_Look_Whos_Back," the same individual who previously leaked the soundtrack used in the first Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer just days before its official release.

The latest information, brought to light by @GTAVI_Countdown on X, has sent shockwaves through the gaming community. The leak suggests that GTA 6 will surpass the previously seen gameplay footage and introduce several new features that have players eagerly anticipating the title, Sportskeeda reported.

The leaked features, disclosed in a Reddit post, include:

1. Gore and dismemberment ability

2. Dual wielding

3. Three stunning shades of sunset (orange, purple, and pink)

4. Basketball (3vs3)

5. Harder carjacking

These features not only promise to enhance the overall gaming experience but also fulfil long standing requests from the community for Rockstar Games to implement them in the next instalment.

The post also sheds light on the speculation that the earlier GTA 6 gameplay leak footage was from an older build, reassuring fans that the final product will surpass expectations. Additionally, details about the map's size and intricacies are expected to remain mostly undisclosed until the game's official release, leaving players in suspense about the rumoured inclusion of three main cities, including Vice City.

The identity of "Well_Look_Whos_Back" remains a mystery, with speculation ranging from a potential Rockstar Games developer sharing insider information to the possibility of the same individual who previously leaked gameplay footage. Unfortunately, without concrete evidence, the source's true identity remains unconfirmed. Nevertheless, these leaks have fueled excitement and renewed hope among fans eagerly anticipating the arrival of GTA 6.

Also, read these top stories today:

Bhai gets things done in India? Carl Pei dons ‘Bhai' moniker ahead of Nothing Phone 2a launch, gets Elon Musk, Perplexity CEO involved too. Read all about it here. If you enjoyed reading this article, please forward it to your friends and family.

Improving @work! Looking for an impactful work management tool to increase team productivity? Know how Smartsheet can help empower teams with effective collaboration tools. Some interesting details in this article. Check it out here. If you enjoyed reading this article, please forward it to your friends and family.

Latest iPhone available with big discount! Within just a few months of launch, the Apple iPhone 15 is available with a massive discount. Check it out here. Found it interesting? Go on, and share it with everyone you know.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 19 Feb, 17:45 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone 15
Bought a new iPhone 15? Check these data transfer tips to ensure secure migration
Facebook
How-to guide: Adjusting Facebook friend request settings on computer, iPhone or Android
BGMI
BGMI tips: How to locate prone enemies on the ground and attack smartly to win chicken dinner
Oura Ring
Oura Ring unveils new stress management feature; Know how it will work on this smart ring
Google Pixel 8
Google announces AirDrop-like feature called Quick Share for Pixel phones; Know how it will work

Editor’s Pick

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Review: The best smartphone of the year… so far
Halo AI headband
Halo AI headband lets you control your dreams! Get lucid dreams on demand
Microsoft
Inside a new era for Microsoft — and the gaming industry in 2024
Mark Zuckerberg
Facebook Founder Mark Zuckerberg Just Figured Out How to Continue Investing In AI and Metaverse
Apple
Apple investing a ‘tremendous’ amount of time and effort on AI, says CEO Tim Cook; Know what’s coming

Trending Stories

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
deepfake
Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
Artificial Intelligence
At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
Google Chrome
Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
GTA 6 excitement peaks as alleged leak reveals thrilling features
PS5
Top 10 PS5 Games: The Future of Console Gaming Unveiled
GTA 6
Decoded! GTA 6 leak "unveils" prone mechanic feature and controller changes
nintendo switch 2
Nintendo is telling game publishers Switch 2 will be delayed
ps5
Goal too big, Sony slashes PlayStation 5 sales target to 21 mn units from 25 mn

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets