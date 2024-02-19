GTA 6 excitement peaks as alleged leak reveals thrilling features

A recent surge of rumours surrounding GTA 6 has ignited excitement among fans, thanks to an alleged leak that offers a sneak peek into some anticipated features of the upcoming game. The source of this revelation is a mysterious Redditor known as "Well_Look_Whos_Back," the same individual who previously leaked the soundtrack used in the first Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer just days before its official release.

The latest information, brought to light by @GTAVI_Countdown on X, has sent shockwaves through the gaming community. The leak suggests that GTA 6 will surpass the previously seen gameplay footage and introduce several new features that have players eagerly anticipating the title, Sportskeeda reported.

The leaked features, disclosed in a Reddit post, include:

1. Gore and dismemberment ability

2. Dual wielding

3. Three stunning shades of sunset (orange, purple, and pink)

4. Basketball (3vs3)

5. Harder carjacking

These features not only promise to enhance the overall gaming experience but also fulfil long standing requests from the community for Rockstar Games to implement them in the next instalment.

The post also sheds light on the speculation that the earlier GTA 6 gameplay leak footage was from an older build, reassuring fans that the final product will surpass expectations. Additionally, details about the map's size and intricacies are expected to remain mostly undisclosed until the game's official release, leaving players in suspense about the rumoured inclusion of three main cities, including Vice City.

The identity of "Well_Look_Whos_Back" remains a mystery, with speculation ranging from a potential Rockstar Games developer sharing insider information to the possibility of the same individual who previously leaked gameplay footage. Unfortunately, without concrete evidence, the source's true identity remains unconfirmed. Nevertheless, these leaks have fueled excitement and renewed hope among fans eagerly anticipating the arrival of GTA 6.

