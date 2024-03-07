 GTA 6 fans urge inclusion of Red Dead Redemption 2's trunk stowing mechanic for added realism | Gaming News
Fans rally for a quirky Red Dead Redemption 2-inspired feature in GTA 6, suggesting trunk storage for NPCs. Could this playful mechanic enhance GTA 6's immersive experience?

Mar 07 2024
GTA 6 fans are buzzing with excitement as a Redditor suggests importing a quirky feature from Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar Games YouTube)
GTA 6 fans are buzzing with excitement as a Redditor suggests importing a quirky feature from Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar Games YouTube)

In the ongoing discussions surrounding the highly anticipated Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6) game, the imaginative minds of the GTA fanbase are generating compelling suggestions for Rockstar Games to consider in its upcoming release. One intriguing proposal has recently emerged from a Redditor known as Free_Fig_9885 (u/Free_Fig_9885), suggesting the incorporation of a minor but captivating feature inspired by Rockstar's other blockbuster, Red Dead Redemption 2 (RDR2).

Drawing parallels between the two gaming universes, Free_Fig_9885 proposed a novel mechanic for GTA 6, inspired by a feature in RDR2 where players can transport hogtied individuals on the back of their horses. The proposal suggests extending this mechanism to the world of Grand Theft Auto, introducing a unique way for players to carry and transport non-player characters (NPCs) in the trunk of their cars, Sportskeeda reported.

Also read: The intricate link between GTA 6 and Red Dead Redemption 3 unveiled?

GTA 6 Release Date

GTA 6, set to release in 2025 on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, promises an immersive experience with Lucia, the franchise's first female protagonist in over two decades, navigating a tale of criminal intrigue alongside her male counterpart. The game's satirical take on contemporary American culture, including social media and influencer dynamics, sets the stage for a dynamically crafted world with engaging storytelling.

Also read: GTA 6 excitement peaks! Leaks hint at a basketball mini-game, more combat options

The notion of stowing NPCs in the back trunk of cars has sparked excitement among the fanbase, envisioning comedic and immersive scenarios as players navigate the bustling streets of GTA 6. Fans foresee opportunities for unconventional and amusing interactions, suggesting that open trunks could lead to passengers hilariously flopping around during the journey.

Comparisons to RDR2's innovative mechanics have fueled a desire among fans to seamlessly integrate similar elements into the GTA 6 universe. The consensus is clear: incorporating features inspired by Red Dead Redemption 2 would not only enhance immersion and realism but also introduce a fresh and entertaining dimension to the GTA gaming experience. Fans eagerly anticipate Rockstar Games considering these imaginative suggestions as they shape the future of GTA 6.

Trending Gadgets

Mobiles Laptops Tablets