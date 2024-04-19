GTA 6: From main protagonists to supporting figures, all the key characters in Grand Theft Auto 6

Rockstar Games' highly anticipated title, GTA 6, might still be a distant prospect, but with the recent release of its trailer, excitement has soared. Though the trailer offers only a glimpse into the game's world, it introduces us to at least two key characters, stirring speculation among fans.

At present, the spotlight shines on a solitary named character: the primary protagonist, Lucia. While her partner remains officially unnamed, hints suggest he goes by Jason. Additionally, a supporting figure, tentatively identified as Stefanie, serves as a guide to Lucia. Despite their presence, much of their backgrounds remain shrouded in mystery, leaving players eager for more insights as the game's launch approaches.

Also read: GTA V PC Cheats: List of all GTA V PC Cheat Codes

Beyond these central figures, the ensemble cast of GTA 6 remains veiled. Various eccentric characters showcased in the trailer hint at the diverse tapestry players can expect, though their exact roles and significance remain elusive, awaiting further unveilings closer to release.

Here's what we currently know about the confirmed cast:

Lucia: Portrayed as the lead protagonist, Lucia takes centre stage in the reveal trailer. Engaged in criminal exploits alongside her alleged partner, she marks a significant departure as the franchise's first female lead. Clad in an ankle monitor and prison attire, Lucia's enigmatic past hints at a compelling narrative awaiting players.

Jason: Though not explicitly named in the trailer, leaks have suggested Jason as Lucia's likely partner in crime. Their intimate dynamic is hinted at through snippets of dialogue and shared actions, suggesting a Bonnie and Clyde-esque partnership poised to captivate players.

Also read: GTA 6: Top 5 iconic cars spotted in the trailer set to dominate vice city's streets

Unnamed Corrections Counsellor

Opening the trailer, this figure from the Leonida Department of Correction provides an initial introduction to Lucia. Referred to by some as Stefanie, her role as a supporting character hints at a deeper narrative layer, potentially influencing Lucia's trajectory throughout the game.

Also read: GTA 6: Take-Two Interactive trims workforce and scraps projects, will it delay the launch?

As the release date approaches, the veil of mystery around GTA 6's characters is likely to break, offering players a better understanding of their lives and motivations. Until then, fans will continue to analyse every detail, ready for their next glimpse into the world of Grand Theft Auto.