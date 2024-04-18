 GTA 6: Top 5 iconic cars spotted in the trailer set to dominate vice city's streets | Gaming News
Discover the top five cars spotted in the latest GTA 6 trailer. From classic favourites to sleek newcomers, these vehicles promise thrilling adventures on the streets of Grand Theft Auto 6’s Vice City.

Updated on: Apr 18 2024, 11:13 IST
GTA 6 trailer: Top 5 iconic cars spotted in the Grand Theft Auto 6’s Vice City
Discover the top five cars showcased in the GTA 6 trailer, offering a taste of Vice City's excitement. (@RockstarGames)

The recent unveiling of the GTA 6 trailer has set the gaming community abuzz with excitement, offering an attractive glimpse into the vibrant world of Vice City and the state of Leonida. Among the myriad of details showcased in the 90-minute teaser, one particular element has captured the attention of fans worldwide - the cars. From classic favourites to new additions, the trailer is brimming with a diverse array of vehicles, each adding depth and flavour to the virtual landscape.

Here's a rundown of the top five cars spotted in the GTA 6 trailer, released on December 5, 2023:

1. Bravado Banshee

A stalwart of the Grand Theft Auto franchise, the Bravado Banshee returns once again in GTA 6. With its roots tracing back to the HD Universe rendition first seen in GTA 4, this iconic vehicle, resembling the Dodge Viper SR, makes a striking appearance in the trailer. Adorned with its signature stripe, the Banshee promises to be a thrilling ride for players navigating the streets of Vice City.

2. Grotti Cheetah Classic

Harkening back to the nostalgic charm of GTA Vice City, the Grotti Cheetah Classic makes a stylish entrance in the GTA 6 trailer. Inspired by the Ferrari Testarossa, this classic variant exudes elegance with its white paint job, evoking memories of '80s Miami. Positioned against the backdrop of Ocean Drive, the Cheetah Classic adds a touch of retro glamour to the virtual world.

3. Pfister Comet Retro Custom

The Pfister Comet Retro Custom stands out amidst the ensemble of cars featured in the trailer. Based on a custom build of the Porsche 911 from the '80s, this sleek and customizable vehicle promises endless possibilities for players in GTA Online. With its distinct design and robust performance, the Comet Retro Custom is sure to be a fan favourite in GTA 6.

4. Invetero Coquette D10

Sleek and modern, the Invetero Coquette D10 makes a notable appearance in the GTA 6 trailer. Drawing inspiration from the Chevrolet Corvette C8, this exclusive model brings a touch of sophistication to the virtual streets. Its inclusion in the trailer signals Rockstar's commitment to diversity and attention to detail in crafting the game's automotive lineup.

5. Declasse Tornado

Rounding off our list is the timeless beauty of the Declasse Tornado. Paying homage to classic Americana design, this iconic car, based on the 1957/58 Chevrolet Bel Air, exudes retro charm. Its presence in the GTA 6 trailer is sure to resonate with car enthusiasts, serving as a testament to the enduring appeal of vintage automobiles in the virtual realm.

With each car adding its unique flair to the bustling world of GTA 6, anticipation continues to build for the game's highly anticipated release. As players gear up to embark on adrenaline-fuelled adventures through Vice City and beyond, these iconic vehicles promise to be more than mere modes of transportation - they're symbols of the immersive experience that awaits.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets