GTA 6: Gojo takes over San Andreas: Jujutsu Kaisen fans erupt over hilarious GTA mod

In the midst of the fervour surrounding the highly anticipated GTA 6 launch, a recent viral clip from GTA San Andreas has captured the attention and sparked laughter aming fans worldwide. Rockstar Games unveiled the first official trailer for GTA 6 in December 2023, triggering a frenzy of speculation as enthusiasts meticulously analysed every detail in the brief video.

However, the unexpected star of the moment is a GTA San Andreas mod featuring none other than Satoru Gojo from Jujutsu Kaisen. In this uproarious clip, CJ, the game's protagonist, wields Gojo's awe-inspiring abilities, including the infamous Hollow Purple, much to the delight of fans from both the GTA and Jujutsu Kaisen communities.

Reactions and Memorable Moments

The internet is ablaze with reactions to the video, shared by @rekzz17 on X, showcasing CJ utilising Hollow Red and Warping, all while delivering Gojo's signature lines in his own voice. The community is revelling in the continued popularity and creativity surrounding San Andreas, SportsKeeda reported.

CJ's Comedic Rampage

The humour-packed clip unfolds with CJ facing off against rival gang members, seemingly impervious to any harm thanks to Gojo's infinity. In a comedic twist, CJ deploys Hollow Red, obliterating the entire area along with non-playable characters. Fans are hailing it as one of the finest mods ever seen in a Grand Theft Auto title.

The gameplay footage also exhibits CJ seamlessly warping around and employing various techniques to deal with hostile NPCs, all the while channelling Gojo's charismatic phrases. Satoru Gojo, a beloved character from the Jujutsu Kaisen anime and manga, is renowned for his power, laid-back demeanour, and sense of humour.

This modded San Andreas clip is just one of the imaginative creations emerging from the community as they eagerly await the second trailer for GTA 6. In their anticipation, fans have even recreated the first official trailer using assets from other video games, garnering significant attention. As we await more information on the upcoming title from Rockstar Games, these fan-made creations continue to keep the GTA community entertained and eagerly awaiting the next instalment.