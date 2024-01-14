Icon
GTA 6: Gojo takes over San Andreas: Jujutsu Kaisen fans erupt over hilarious GTA mod

Jujutsu Kaisen fans rejoice as a hilarious GTA San Andreas mod features CJ wielding Satoru Gojo's powers, injecting laughter into the GTA community amid GTA 6 anticipation.

Jan 14 2024
5 notable things we saw in the GTA 6 trailer: Release date, characters, location and more
1/5 Based in Vice City - Rockstar Games has brought back Grand Theft Auto to Vice City, its own fictional take on Miami but not for the first time. Vice City was first introduced in 2002’s GTA: Vice City. GTA 6’s open world is set in the state of Leonida and will feature iconic locations from the previous game such as Vice Beaches, Kelly County, Hamlet, Port Gellhorn, and more.  (Rockstar Games)
GTA 6: Chaos ensues as GTA San Andreas meets Jujutsu Kaisen in a viral mod.
2/5 Two playable characters - We now know that GTA 6 will feature two protagonists - Lucia, and an unnamed male character, which leaks say is named Jason. It would be the first time in the HD universe that the Grand Theft Auto series will get a playable female protagonist. While not many details were revealed, the two characters were shown committing multiple crimes, hinting at a possible Bonnie & Clyde relationship. (Rockstar Games)
GTA 6: Chaos ensues as GTA San Andreas meets Jujutsu Kaisen in a viral mod.
3/5 New features - As seen in the GTA 6 trailer, the game will feature a vast range of vehicles. Apart from traditional vehicles such as cars, trucks, boats, planes, helicopters, bikes, jet skis, and yachts, GTA 6 might also feature quad bikes, biplanes, hover boats, amphibious trucks, monster trucks, and cruise ships. Car customization might also be heavily featured in the game, with possible street racing returning. Players might also be able to join up at car meets. GTA 6 will also feature three gangs, with two of them already being named. There are a lot of animals too, with crocodiles and dogs already seen in the trailer. And yes, GTA 6 will feature DJs. (Rockstar Games)
4/5 Inclusion of social media - GTA 6 will feature social media, as seen in the trailer. Social media posts can be seen, with players potentially being able to record themselves and post the clips online for the world to see. Moreover, GTA 6 is also likely to feature real-time reporting of events, as footage of crimes committed by the protagonists was shown in the trailer. (Rockstar Games)
5/5 Release timeline, platforms - After years of waiting, we finally know the release timeline of GTA 6. Rockstar Games has announced that GTA 6 will be released in 2025, almost 12 years after the launch of GTA 5. The company has also revealed that it will be coming to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and S systems, meaning that PC players might have to wait before getting their hands on the next Grand Theft Auto game. (Rockstar Games)
GTA 6: Chaos ensues as GTA San Andreas meets Jujutsu Kaisen in a viral mod.
GTA 6: Chaos ensues as GTA San Andreas meets Jujutsu Kaisen in a viral mod. (Rockstar Games via Steam)

In the midst of the fervour surrounding the highly anticipated GTA 6 launch, a recent viral clip from GTA San Andreas has captured the attention and sparked laughter aming fans worldwide. Rockstar Games unveiled the first official trailer for GTA 6 in December 2023, triggering a frenzy of speculation as enthusiasts meticulously analysed every detail in the brief video.

However, the unexpected star of the moment is a GTA San Andreas mod featuring none other than Satoru Gojo from Jujutsu Kaisen. In this uproarious clip, CJ, the game's protagonist, wields Gojo's awe-inspiring abilities, including the infamous Hollow Purple, much to the delight of fans from both the GTA and Jujutsu Kaisen communities.

Reactions and Memorable Moments

The internet is ablaze with reactions to the video, shared by @rekzz17 on X, showcasing CJ utilising Hollow Red and Warping, all while delivering Gojo's signature lines in his own voice. The community is revelling in the continued popularity and creativity surrounding San Andreas, SportsKeeda reported.

CJ's Comedic Rampage

The humour-packed clip unfolds with CJ facing off against rival gang members, seemingly impervious to any harm thanks to Gojo's infinity. In a comedic twist, CJ deploys Hollow Red, obliterating the entire area along with non-playable characters. Fans are hailing it as one of the finest mods ever seen in a Grand Theft Auto title.

The gameplay footage also exhibits CJ seamlessly warping around and employing various techniques to deal with hostile NPCs, all the while channelling Gojo's charismatic phrases. Satoru Gojo, a beloved character from the Jujutsu Kaisen anime and manga, is renowned for his power, laid-back demeanour, and sense of humour.

This modded San Andreas clip is just one of the imaginative creations emerging from the community as they eagerly await the second trailer for GTA 6. In their anticipation, fans have even recreated the first official trailer using assets from other video games, garnering significant attention. As we await more information on the upcoming title from Rockstar Games, these fan-made creations continue to keep the GTA community entertained and eagerly awaiting the next instalment.

