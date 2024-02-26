 GTA 6 leak sparks excitement with anticipation of revived fan favourite basketball mini-game | Gaming News
GTA 6 leak sparks excitement with anticipation of revived fan favourite basketball mini-game

Excitement peaks as a recent GTA 6 leak hints at the return of a beloved feature: a revamped 3v3 basketball mini-game. Fans eagerly anticipate Rockstar's confirmation.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Feb 26 2024, 21:41 IST
GTA 6
View all Images
GTA 6 leak suggests Rockstar may reintroduce a cherished feature - a 3v3 basketball mini-game. (Rockstar Games)

In the world of Grand Theft Auto, whispers and speculations about the upcoming GTA 6 have once again surged, leaving fans buzzing with excitement at the prospect of getting some awesome features to play with. The latest GTA 6 leak suggests that Rockstar Games is set to revive a beloved mini-game, injecting it with a fresh twist that has been absent for years.

The revelation comes on the heels of Rockstar's December release of the first trailer for GTA 6, which provided a glimpse into the narrative centred around Lucia and Jason. The sprawling urban landscape of Vice City expands to the broader state of Leonida, promising a modern setting that diverges from the nostalgic Miami vibes of its predecessor, Dexerto reported.

However, since the initial trailer drop, the gaming community has been met with a conspicuous silence from Rockstar. This void has prompted eagle-eyed fans to revisit older leaks, and one, in particular, has rekindled excitement among the GTA faithful.

Mysterious Insights

The source of this renewed fervour is a now-deleted Reddit account, Well_Look_Whos_Back, which is quite well-known after its accurate leaks in the past. According to this mysterious insider, GTA 6 is set to introduce a 3-versus-3 basketball mini-game, a detail that surfaced again in late February.

Fans, nostalgic for the days of shooting hoops in Sweet's yard in San Andreas, expressed their enthusiasm for the potential return of the basketball mini-game. Many pointed out that GTA 5 had teased an unfinished version of such a mini-game, adding to the anticipation.

Excitement reached its peak on social media, with one fan boldly stating, "This boutta be better than any 2K ever made," drawing a comparison to the popular NBA 2K titles. Calls for the revival of other classic mini-games, including bowling, echoed through the comments.

While a basketball mini-game has been hinted at in previous leaks, the fact that Well_Look_Whos_Back corroborated this detail adds weight to its potential authenticity. As eager fans await Rockstar's official unveiling, the prospect of a revamped and electrifying GTA 6 experience, complete with nostalgic mini-games, continues to fuel anticipation within the gaming community.

First Published Date: 26 Feb, 21:41 IST
