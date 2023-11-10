Icon
GTA 6 leak: What could Grand Theft Auto 6's open world look like?

GTA 6 has finally been announced by Rockstar Games and its trailer is expected to drop next month. Take a glimpse of the open world of GTA 6 based on leaks. Know what it could look like and what it could offer.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 10 2023, 15:29 IST
GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
GTA 6
1/5 Two protagonists - Grand Theft Auto games have always had one playable character but that could change with GTA 6. Leaks claim it could have two protagonists in a Bonnie and Clyde type of setting – one male and one female named Jason and Lucia who were seen holding up a diner together. If true, GTA 6 would also become the first GTA game to have a female protagonist. (Rockstar Games)
GTA 6
2/5 Hacking - GTA 6 might also borrow a couple of hacking-related features from Watch Dogs. A leak by Tom Henderson revealed that the female protagonist Lucia might carry hacking devices such as Tracker Jammer, Immobilizer Bypass, USB Drive, and Auto Dialer which might help hack vehicles. (Rockstar Games)
GTA 6
3/5 Enterable buildings - GTA 6’s Vice City could feature a vast number of buildings that players could not only enter but also interact with. According to leaks, the GTA 6 would get supermarkets, bars, clubs, pawn shops, restaurants, as well as apartments that players can enter. (Rockstar Games)
GTA 6
4/5 Police recognition system - Like Red Dead Redemption 2, GTA 6 might also feature a witness and police recognition system. In the Hank’s Waffles robbery video, the text below the wanted level reads ‘Full description’ meaning that the police have a full description of the character. Once the character enters a police vehicle, the status changes from no vehicle description to full vehicle description. (Rockstar Games)
GTA 6
5/5 Money laundering - Earning money through white-collar crime could be possible in GTA 6. It could reportedly 6 have purchasable properties and businesses that could be used for money laundering. A washing machine symbol with a ‘$’ sign was noticed at the car wash property in Hank’s Waffles video. Therefore, players might be able to buy properties with the sole purpose of money laundering in the game. (Rockstar Games)
GTA 6 is rumoured to be based in Vice City, Rockstar’s fictional take on Miami. (Unsplash)

It is an exciting time to be a Grand Theft Auto fan. After nearly 10 years of waiting, Rockstar Games finally announced the next GTA game, colloquially called GTA 6. The game's trailer is set to arrive in December, a month which also marks the 25th anniversary of Rockstar Games. While no other information about the game was revealed, last year's leaked footage has already given us a glimpse into the world of GTA 6, what it could offer, and what it could look like. So, if you've been patiently waiting for GTA 6, then know exciting details about it.

GTA 6: Details about the open-world

The big leak which occurred last year featured 90 early development footage of the game. As per the reports, Rockstar is expected to bring the game back to Vice City for the first time since 2002's GTA: Vice City. Bloomberg reports that the game has been titled ‘Project Americas' a reference to the North and South American cities that it is tipped to feature.

However, unlike previous entries, Vice City is only expected to be a small part of the game as Rockstar will reportedly keep adding new areas to the game with DLCs. Therefore, it is possible that we could see maps from other GTA games added to GTA 6, such as Los Santos, and Liberty City.

As per the reports, GTA 6 is expected to feature many familiar locations from GTA: Vice City such as Leaf Links, Malibu Club, Washington Beach, Ocean Beach, Ocean Drive, Ocean View, and Little Haiti. The game is reportedly going to feature two main locations - Vice City, and Port Gellhorn.

While Vice City is Rockstar's own fictional take on Miami, Port Gellhorn could lift locations from Panama City. Other parts of the open world could include North Vice City, Rockridge, Little Haiti, Vice Beach, South Beach, Washington Beach, Key Biscayne, Yorktown, Ambrosia, Redhill, Lake Leonida, Grassrivers, and more.

Enterable buildings

While GTA 6's open world is touted to be bigger and better than any previous Grand Theft Auto game, it is also expected to be more lived-in and interactive. As per the leaks, GTA 6's Vice City could feature a vast number of buildings that players could not only enter but also interact with. It would get supermarkets, bars, clubs, pawn shops, restaurants, as well as apartments that players can enter.

First Published Date: 10 Nov, 15:29 IST
