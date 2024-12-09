GTA 6 leaked screenshots reveal new details, to be twice as big as the…

GTA 6 release is inching closer, fans are growing increasingly excited about the game's expansive world. While Rockstar has remained tight-lipped on official details, one YouTuber has sparked new speculation by suggesting that the map for the upcoming title could be nearly twice the size of GTA 5.

YouTuber DarkSpace Presents Potential Map Comparison

In a new video, YouTuber DarkSpace examined the latest leaks and scrutinised the brief trailer for GTA 6 in an attempt to recreate the game's map, named ‘Leonida'. By comparing it to the map of GTA 5's Los Santos, DarkSpace offers an intriguing visual estimate of what the GTA 6 world could look like.

The video doesn't claim to reflect the final quality of the graphics but uses all the available information to make educated guesses about the game's vast open-world environment. Though Rockstar has yet to confirm any details, the map in the video hints at a significant expansion over GTA 5's already large map.

Hints from Leaks and Reddit Speculation

While DarkSpace's map recreation is just a theory, the idea of a much larger game world has been floating around for some time. In fact, Reddit users have been analysing leaks from as far back as two years ago, uncovering clues that may have been missed at the time. According to Reddit user Denso95, the file size of the GTA 6 developer build was around 80 GB, with the final game potentially exceeding 200 GB. This could suggest that the map, along with the game's features, will be far more extensive than any previous GTA release.

A Huge World Awaits

While these speculations remain unconfirmed, the prospect of an enormous, sprawling map has fans eager to explore the virtual world when GTA 6 is eventually released. As the wait continues, anticipation for the game grows, with players eagerly analysing every new detail and leak to piece together what could be the biggest GTA yet.