GTA 6 map may be bigger than expected, fan-made comparisons spark excitement ahead of release

GTA 6’s release is near, and fans are buzzing with excitement. A recent map comparison hints at a world even bigger than we expected.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jan 14 2025, 11:31 IST
GTA 6’s map could be even larger than expected, according to recent fan-made comparisons and theories. (Rockstar Games)

Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) is set to launch later this year, though a specific release date has yet to be confirmed. Rockstar Games has only given a vague window of fall, which spans from September to November, so gamers will not have to wait too much longer.

The excitement surrounding GTA 6 is undeniable. Rockstar Games is known for its attention to detail, and the prospect of a new, expansive open world draws significant attention. However, the details surrounding the game remain scarce, with the company only releasing the initial reveal trailer. Information about the game's mechanics, gameplay, and story is still limited, with the confirmed setting in Vice City and characters Jason and Lucia being the only known elements.

Also read: GTA 6 leaked map hints at a massive open world with 500+ dynamic events and expansive features

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Despite the lack of official updates, fans have been active in gathering clues to piece together the scale of the game's open world. The GTA 6 Mapping Project, a fan-driven effort, has been ongoing for over a year. Using the trailer and leaked gameplay materials, fans have created a map based on their interpretation of the available information. While not official, similar fan projects for GTA V proved to be quite accurate, which suggests that there could be some truth to these fan-made maps.

Also read: GTA 6 new leak reveals interactive buildings and destruction features set to redefine open-world gameplay

GTA 6 Map Comparison Sparks Excitement

A recent update to the mapping project surfaced on Reddit (via GAMINGbible), where user Miserable-Way4048 compared the potential GTA 6 map to the world of Just Cause 2. The maps appear to be similarly sized, with Just Cause 2 known for its massive open world. According to HowLongToBeat, players typically spend around 86.5 hours to complete 100 percent of the game, which hints at a similarly large experience for GTA 6.

Also read: Assassin's Creed Shadows delayed for the second time, developer Ubisoft confirms

Though these comparisons are unofficial and speculative, they have only fueled excitement among fans. One user commented, "If it's twice the size of GTA V, that's good enough for me. Just add the euphoria ragdoll, car physics, and detailed car customisation." Another fan expressed a desire for "a big map with random events like those in RDR2." While official confirmation is still pending, these fan-driven efforts highlight the anticipation for the game's release.

First Published Date: 14 Jan, 11:31 IST
