 GTA 6 Online progression: Fans anticipate a clean slate start after GTA 5 Online
Discover the buzz around GTA 6 Online as it signals a fresh start, diverging from GTA 5 Online. Fans anticipate a clean slate start and new adventures ahead with no progression likely.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
Feb 17 2024, 11:59 IST
GTA 6 Online is set to usher in a new era with no ties to its predecessor, GTA 5 Online. (@RockstarGames)

As the much-anticipated release of GTA 6 approaches in 2025, Rockstar remains tight-lipped about its online counterpart, leaving fans to speculate on the fate of GTA Online. Recent developments suggest that GTA 6 Online will indeed be a fresh start, diverging completely from the world of GTA 5 Online and that means progression is unlikely to be transferred.

Despite initial predictions placing GTA 6's launch in early 2025, revised revenue expectations indicate a potential release in April or beyond. Rockstar has yet to provide an official update, leaving eager Grand Theft Auto enthusiasts quite disappointed. However, patience is a virtue for GTA fans. After all, they have been waiting patiently for years for GTA 6 to be launched and yet every year it has been delayed.

Progression Dilemma: To Transfer or Not?

One burning question among fans revolves around the potential progress transfer from GTA Online to its successor. The prevailing sentiment, echoed in discussions on platforms like r/GTA6, leans towards the unlikelihood of progress migration. ToppleToes, an active participant in the conversation, asserted, “Your current progression in GTA Online won't be transferred,” emphasising the substantial differences expected in GTA 6 - a new map, characters, and storyline, Gamingbible reported.

The Call for a Fresh Start

The consensus among players is that a clean break is essential for the new iteration of the game. Many argue against transferring progress, citing the desire for a fresh start. "We should be starting out with NOTHING. That's the beauty of it," emphasised ToppleToes. The sentiment is shared by fans like AloneBear8117, who expressed a desire for "a fresh and new start," and Efficient-Basil7152, who noted, "We need a fresh start. I'm tired of grinders, tryhards and toxic people in GTA Online."

While awaiting official confirmation from Rockstar, the prevailing sentiment suggests that the community is gearing up for a reset. The prospect of beginning anew, building from scratch, and taking off on the journey of jobs, missions, and heists without pre-existing advantages resonates with players. As the anticipation for GTA 6 grows, the prevailing sentiment among the fanbase is to embrace a clean slate and start afresh in the evolving world of Grand Theft Auto.

First Published Date: 17 Feb, 11:59 IST
