GTA 6: Release date, gameplay, characters - know everything about Grand Theft Auto 6

With rumours about its gameplay, release date, characters, plot, and more circulating on the web in the last few months, here’s everything we know about GTA 6.

By: SHAURYA TOMER
| Updated on: Sep 07 2023, 16:30 IST
GTA 6 is an upcoming sequel to 2013’s open-world action-adventure video game GTA 5. (Rockstar Games)

Since its debut in 1997, the Grand Theft Auto (GTA) series has become one of the world's most popular game franchises, with a player base of millions. It offers a unique open-world fast-paced gameplay that is filled with action, adventure, exploration, as well as RPG elements. While there have been 7 installments in the Grand Theft Auto series so far, none have captured the world's attention like the latest entry, GTA 5, which was released over a decade ago in 2013. Although it still remains ever-popular, players have long been asking Rockstar Games about Grand Theft Auto 6 or GTA 6.

With rumours about its gameplay, launch date, characters, plot, and more circulating the web in the last few months, here's everything we know about GTA 6.

GTA 6 launch date

Before the current year, Rockstar had never outright claimed that the game was in development. However, things changed when a hacker published over 90 videos containing the early gameplay footage leak of GTA 6, adding to the hype of the next big game from Rockstar Games and Take-Two Interactive and the sequel to GTA V. This resulted in Rockstar officially issuing a statement about the development of GTA 6 in February 2022. Rockstar said, “With every new project we embark on, our goal is always to significantly move beyond what we have previously delivered — and we are pleased to confirm that active development for the next entry in the Grand Theft Auto series is well underway.”

Last year, several gaming industry insiders claimed that Take-Two Interactive could officially announce GTA 6 on May 17 during an investors call but that did not happen. However, in a video, Call of Duty leaker Tom Henderson predicted that GTA 6 could launch in 2024 or 2025. Bloomberg reporter Jason Schreier backed up Henderson's claims too.

Now, the latest development surrounding the launch date of GTA 6 has left the fans hyped up. A voice clip featuring Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick was leaked on X (formerly Twitter) which hinted at October 24, 2024, being a possible release date for GTA 6. The post has since been taken down. Although the authenticity of the voice clip cannot be confirmed, the alleged date corroborates with previous leaks.

So, if these reports turn out to be true, we could see GTA 6 come out on October 24, 2024.

GTA 6 gameplay

If Red Dead Redemption 2 is anything to go by, we can expect a major leap in terms of graphics, gameplay mechanics, world design, and more with GTA 6. Rockstar Games suffered a major hack last year when a hacker named “teapotuberhacker” leaked 90 early development gameplay videos of the next GTA game on the GTAForums platform.

GTA 6 characters

The leaks showed two playable protagonists in a Bonnie and Clyde type of setting – one male and one female named Jason and Lucia who were seen holding up a diner together. This could potentially be the first time that Rockstar Games has included a female protagonist in its GTA series.

GTA 6 setting

In terms of setting, Rockstar is expected to bring the game back to Vice City, its own fictional take on Miami. As per a Bloomberg report, the project is titled “Project Americas”, a reference to the North and South American cities that it is tipped to feature.

However, unlike previous entries, Vice City is only expected to be a small part of the game as Rockstar will reportedly keep adding new areas and missions in the game.

GTA 6 mechanics

The leaked early development footage showed a weapon wheel not too dissimilar from GTA 5 as well as better gameplay mechanics. Another leaker also revealed that GTA 6 could feature as many as 20 radio stations.

One of the most hyped-up aspects of the game seems to be the water physics, as a leak earlier this month claimed that Rockstar has hired a team of 20 engineers to work exclusively on the water physics. Moreover, it was claimed that GTA 6 could also feature water sports like surfing for the first time ever.

If Rockstar's previous game Red Dead Redemption 2 is anything to go by, GTA 6 could set a new benchmark for gaming that will be remembered by the gaming industry for years to come.

First Published Date: 07 Sep, 16:21 IST
