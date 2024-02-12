 GTA 6 release prediction: Analysts say debut in fiscal 2026 - Rockstar Games strategy unveiled | Gaming News
Analysts foresee GTA 6 release in Fiscal 2026, diverging from earlier expectations, amidst Rockstar Games' commitment to quality.

Analysts predict GTA 6 release in Fiscal 2026, diverging widely from earlier expectations. (Rockstar Games)

Rockstar Games, the renowned developer behind the Grand Theft Auto (GTA) series, has kept fans eagerly waiting for the release of GTA 6, which is slated for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. Although the company has hinted at a 2025 release, an official date remains undisclosed, fueling speculation among enthusiasts. Recently, analysts at Wedbush Securities introduced a surprising forecast, diverging from previous expectations.

Citing a report by pushsquare.com, Wedbush Securities suggests a potential GTA 6 release in the Fiscal 2026, commencing after March 31, 2025. This projection contrasts with earlier assumptions, which centred around Take-Two Interactive's financial targets for Fiscal 2025. It was aiming for $8 in billion revenue, but revised forecasts indicate a downward adjustment of approximately $1 billion in expected earnings, prompting speculation regarding the game's launch timeline, Sportskeeda reported.

Also read: GTA V PC Cheats: List of all GTA V PC Cheat Codes

Emphasis on Quality

Despite widespread anticipation for a GTA 6 debut in early 2025, recent developments have shifted the narrative. Strauss Zelnick, CEO of Take-Two Interactive, emphasised in the Q3 2024 report a commitment to releasing GTA 6 only when deemed polished and ready, underscoring the studio's pursuit of excellence. This stance aligns with Rockstar Games' tradition of prioritising quality over expedited releases.

Recent reports from ComicBook indicate a significant revision in the predicted earnings for Take-Two Interactive, lowering from $8 million to $7 million. Speculation arises suggesting a potential internal delay of GTA 6, possibly extending its release window into Fiscal Year 2026, with a projected launch in April 2025 or later. Despite this adjustment, the company anticipates substantial revenue from pre-orders, although the slight decrease in forecasted earnings suggests an internal shift in expectations rather than overestimation. These adjustments are not made arbitrarily, indicating internal changes prompting this recalibration.

GTA 6 release delay, reflected in the reduced revenue target, does not seem to have dented anticipation in fans, which remains high. While the prospect of a February 2025 launch diminishes, fans brace for a potential unveiling later in the year, consistent with Rockstar Games' historical release patterns.

Notably, GTA 6 is expected to surpass its predecessors in every way and this is clearly visible in Rockstar Games and Take-Two Interactive hinting at setting new industry standards with the game, reminiscent of the acclaim garnered by Red Dead Redemption 2. As speculation mounts and anticipation builds, fans eagerly await further updates on the highly-anticipated GTA 6 release.

