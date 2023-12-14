GTA 6 trailer: Did it give away the Grand Theft Auto 6 prologue mission? Check details

Even though its release is nearly two years away. Grand Theft Auto 6 or GTA 6 has already started shattering records. The GTA 6 trailer went live on December 4 and it amassed a staggering 93 million views in the first 24 hours, breaking the record for most views in the initial 24-hour period for a non-music video, overtaking the previous record of YouTuber Mr. Beast. While the trailer showcased the stunning world of GTA 6 and confirmed that the game will indeed be set in Vice City, not much information about the storyline was given away. However, the 1-minute 31-second clip was enough for eagle-eyed Rockstar Games fans to spot major details about the likely prologue mission of GTA 6. Know all about it.

GTA 6 prologue

According to a complete GTA 6 trailer analysis published on Reddit by user ‘Hosia12', Rockstar Games might have just given away the initial storyline. The GTA 6 trailer shows the first-ever playable female protagonist in Rockstar's 3D universe, Lucia, as a prisoner at Leonida's Department of Corrections. It is thought that she was paroled from prison, as evident by the ankle monitor sported by Lucia in the game's artwork.

The trailer then shows that she meets the male character, who is reportedly called Jason, and both of them rob a convenience store called Uncle Jack's Liquor. This could very well be the prologue of GTA 6. If true, then GTA 6 could begin in a similar fashion as its predecessor, GTA 5.

For the unaware, GTA 5 prologue puts you into the shoes of the two of the main protagonists Michael and Trevor in 2004 as they carry out a bank robbery in North Yankton. While escaping, both characters face a shootout with the police, which ultimately leads to Michael getting shot but he fakes his death.

GTA 6: Release date, platforms

After years of waiting, we finally know the release timeline of GTA 6. Rockstar Games has announced that GTA 6 will be released in 2025, almost 12 years after the launch of GTA 5. The company has also revealed that it will be coming to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and S systems, meaning that PC players might have to wait before getting their hands on the next Grand Theft Auto game.