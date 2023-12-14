Icon
Home Gaming News GTA 6 trailer: Did it give away the Grand Theft Auto 6 prologue mission? Check details

GTA 6 trailer: Did it give away the Grand Theft Auto 6 prologue mission? Check details

Eagle-eyed Rockstar Games fans seem to have spotted the prologue mission of the next Grand Theft Auto game in the first GTA 6 trailer which debuted on December 4. Know all about it.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Dec 14 2023, 21:45 IST
Icon
5 notable things we saw in the GTA 6 trailer: Release date, characters, location and more
image caption
1/5 Based in Vice City - Rockstar Games has brought back Grand Theft Auto to Vice City, its own fictional take on Miami but not for the first time. Vice City was first introduced in 2002’s GTA: Vice City. GTA 6’s open world is set in the state of Leonida and will feature iconic locations from the previous game such as Vice Beaches, Kelly County, Hamlet, Port Gellhorn, and more.  (Rockstar Games)
GTA 6
2/5 Two playable characters - We now know that GTA 6 will feature two protagonists - Lucia, and an unnamed male character, which leaks say is named Jason. It would be the first time in the HD universe that the Grand Theft Auto series will get a playable female protagonist. While not many details were revealed, the two characters were shown committing multiple crimes, hinting at a possible Bonnie & Clyde relationship. (Rockstar Games)
GTA 6
3/5 New features - As seen in the GTA 6 trailer, the game will feature a vast range of vehicles. Apart from traditional vehicles such as cars, trucks, boats, planes, helicopters, bikes, jet skis, and yachts, GTA 6 might also feature quad bikes, biplanes, hover boats, amphibious trucks, monster trucks, and cruise ships. Car customization might also be heavily featured in the game, with possible street racing returning. Players might also be able to join up at car meets. GTA 6 will also feature three gangs, with two of them already being named. There are a lot of animals too, with crocodiles and dogs already seen in the trailer. And yes, GTA 6 will feature DJs. (Rockstar Games)
image caption
4/5 Inclusion of social media - GTA 6 will feature social media, as seen in the trailer. Social media posts can be seen, with players potentially being able to record themselves and post the clips online for the world to see. Moreover, GTA 6 is also likely to feature real-time reporting of events, as footage of crimes committed by the protagonists was shown in the trailer. (Rockstar Games)
image caption
5/5 Release timeline, platforms - After years of waiting, we finally know the release timeline of GTA 6. Rockstar Games has announced that GTA 6 will be released in 2025, almost 12 years after the launch of GTA 5. The company has also revealed that it will be coming to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and S systems, meaning that PC players might have to wait before getting their hands on the next Grand Theft Auto game. (Rockstar Games)
GTA 6
icon View all Images
The GTA 6 trailer shows that the game will be based in Vice City. Know about the Grand Theft Auto 6 likely prologue mission. (Rockstar Games)

Even though its release is nearly two years away. Grand Theft Auto 6 or GTA 6 has already started shattering records. The GTA 6 trailer went live on December 4 and it amassed a staggering 93 million views in the first 24 hours, breaking the record for most views in the initial 24-hour period for a non-music video, overtaking the previous record of YouTuber Mr. Beast. While the trailer showcased the stunning world of GTA 6 and confirmed that the game will indeed be set in Vice City, not much information about the storyline was given away. However, the 1-minute 31-second clip was enough for eagle-eyed Rockstar Games fans to spot major details about the likely prologue mission of GTA 6. Know all about it.

GTA 6 prologue

According to a complete GTA 6 trailer analysis published on Reddit by user ‘Hosia12', Rockstar Games might have just given away the initial storyline. The GTA 6 trailer shows the first-ever playable female protagonist in Rockstar's 3D universe, Lucia, as a prisoner at Leonida's Department of Corrections. It is thought that she was paroled from prison, as evident by the ankle monitor sported by Lucia in the game's artwork.

The trailer then shows that she meets the male character, who is reportedly called Jason, and both of them rob a convenience store called Uncle Jack's Liquor. This could very well be the prologue of GTA 6. If true, then GTA 6 could begin in a similar fashion as its predecessor, GTA 5.

For the unaware, GTA 5 prologue puts you into the shoes of the two of the main protagonists Michael and Trevor in 2004 as they carry out a bank robbery in North Yankton. While escaping, both characters face a shootout with the police, which ultimately leads to Michael getting shot but he fakes his death.

GTA 6: Release date, platforms

After years of waiting, we finally know the release timeline of GTA 6. Rockstar Games has announced that GTA 6 will be released in 2025, almost 12 years after the launch of GTA 5. The company has also revealed that it will be coming to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and S systems, meaning that PC players might have to wait before getting their hands on the next Grand Theft Auto game.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 14 Dec, 21:44 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPad
iPhone tips: A step-by-step guide to mirror your handset or iPad on Mac or PC
Character.ai
Talk to celebrities via AI chatbot! Know how to create your own character on Character.ai
Google Pixel 8
Send your health information automatically on Android while calling 911 during an emergency; know how
AirTag
Are you being tracked? Find out if an Apple AirTag is tracking you on iPhone
Midjourney
How to create Midjourney prompts: Know top 5 tips to master this AI image generation tool

Editor’s Pick

Binance
What is Binance, why did the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange plead guilty?
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman
Disappointment for Satya Nadella! Sam Altman to return to OpenAI as CEO
Tim Sweeney
10 things to know from Epic CEO Tim Sweeney's testimony at the Google antitrust trial
Dell XPS 17
Dell XPS 17 Review: Heavy-duty laptop that can do everything, but has a huge price tag!
Ai Pin
Sam Altman-backed Humane unveils Ai Pin: Know how this smartphone without a screen works

Trending Stories

Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer: Did it give away the Grand Theft Auto 6 prologue mission? Check details
Destiny 2
Epic Games Store free game giveaway is LIVE! Grab Destiny 2: Legacy Collection now
Fortnite
Fortnite Virtual Concert: The Weeknd's Avatar Can Be as Good as the Real Thing Is
Sony PlayStation 5
Best gaming console: Sony PlayStation 5 to Nintendo Switch OLED, check the top 11
Zelda
10 best games of 2023: Baldur's Gate, The Legend of Zelda and Cocoon shine in a great year
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman
    Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
    Rashmika Mandanna
    GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
    GTA 6
    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon