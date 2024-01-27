GTA Online update: Drag races, double rewards, and exclusive deals await players

In the latest GTA Online update, thrilling new content, bonuses, and more features have been rolled out for players, keeping the game dynamic and engaging. Despite being a decade-old title, GTA Online continues to captivate gamers across three console generations and PCs, a testament to Rockstar Games' commitment to make sure its longevity is ensured by spicing up the content continually. While anticipation for GTA 6 grows, the current GTA Online weekly update proves it's not ready to exit the spotlight just yet.

The spotlight of this week's GTA Online update is on the introduction of drag races, injecting fresh excitement into the game. Players must master precise gear shifts, time nitrous boosts, and navigate traffic to secure victory in these fast-paced races. Complementing the drag races are various avenues for wealth accumulation, with double GTA$ and RP rewards for participants in both drag races and Auto Shop Robbery contracts.

Additionally, players can capitalize on new discounts and deals this week, making the in-game experience even more enticing.

Here's a snapshot of the key highlights:

New Drag Races: Earn Double GTA$ and RP until January 31.

Double GTA$ and RP on Auto Shop Robbery Contracts and Rhino Hunt.

Showroom Vehicle Discounts, including the Pegassi Torero (30 percent off) and Canis Kalahari (30 percent off).

Salvage Yard Robbery Targets: Unlock the Bravado Buffalo EVX, Lampadati Viseris, and Pegassi Toros.

LS Car Meet Series Prize: Secure a top-five spot for four consecutive days to win the Übermacht Zion Classic.

Vehicle Discounts, Lucky Wheel Prize, and Gun Van Discounts for GTA plus Members.

These offerings include substantial discounts on LS Car Meet Membership, Auto Shop Properties, and various vehicle models. GTAPlus Members enjoy exclusive perks like a free Albany Cavalcade XL, additional rewards for wildlife photography, and double Los Santos Car Meet Reputation.

With drag races injecting new thrills and an array of bonuses awaiting, GTA Online's latest weekly update keeps players on the edge of their seats as they navigate the virtual streets of Los Santos.