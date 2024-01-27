Icon
Home Gaming News GTA Online update: Drag races, double rewards, and exclusive deals await players

GTA Online update: Drag races, double rewards, and exclusive deals await players

The latest GTA Online update amps up the excitement with thrilling drag races, double rewards, and irresistible discounts, ensuring a dynamic and engaging gaming experience for players."

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jan 27 2024, 16:23 IST
Icon
New Google Android 14 feature coming! Know the big benefit it will bring
GTA Online
1/6 1. Android 14 QPR 2 Announcement:Alphabet Inc unveiled the Android 14 QPR 2 update quite some time ago, promising enhanced features for compatible devices, with a focus on innovations like converting physical SIMs to eSIMs. (Amazon)
image caption
2/6 2. Convert to eSIM Option:And soon, Android users may have the ability to convert their physical SIM cards to eSIMs through a new feature called "Convert to eSIM," visible in the SIMs menu within the Network and Internet section of Android 14 devices.  (Amazon)
image caption
3/6 3. Limited Usefulness for Now:While the "Convert to eSIM" option is present in the Settings menu, it currently doesn't perform any action. As most Android devices globally still rely on physical SIMs, the feature may not be immediately practical unless additional benefits are introduced.  (Amazon)
image caption
4/6 4. Shifting to eSIMs:The evolving digital landscape may eventually push users towards adopting eSIMs for a more efficient connectivity experience. The transition might resemble Apple's move in the latest iPhones to eliminate the traditional SIM card slot.  (Amazon)
image caption
5/6 5. Convenience in SIM Conversion:Android 14's new feature streamlines the process of converting from a physical SIM to an eSIM, eliminating the need for users to contact their SIM providers and navigate through a lengthy conversion process.  (Amazon)
image caption
6/6 6. Additional Features and Innovations:Analyst Mishaal Rahman has unveiled more Android 14 features, including fast transitioning between old and new devices, combined data for system and app updates, and the possibility of a new taskbar for foldable smartphones and tablets. (Amazon)
GTA Online
icon View all Images
The latest GTA Online update brings a humongous amount of excitement with drag races and bonuses. (Rockstar Games)

In the latest GTA Online update, thrilling new content, bonuses, and more features have been rolled out for players, keeping the game dynamic and engaging. Despite being a decade-old title, GTA Online continues to captivate gamers across three console generations and PCs, a testament to Rockstar Games' commitment to make sure its longevity is ensured by spicing up the content continually. While anticipation for GTA 6 grows, the current GTA Online weekly update proves it's not ready to exit the spotlight just yet.

The spotlight of this week's GTA Online update is on the introduction of drag races, injecting fresh excitement into the game. Players must master precise gear shifts, time nitrous boosts, and navigate traffic to secure victory in these fast-paced races. Complementing the drag races are various avenues for wealth accumulation, with double GTA$ and RP rewards for participants in both drag races and Auto Shop Robbery contracts.

Additionally, players can capitalize on new discounts and deals this week, making the in-game experience even more enticing.

Here's a snapshot of the key highlights:

  • New Drag Races: Earn Double GTA$ and RP until January 31.
  • Double GTA$ and RP on Auto Shop Robbery Contracts and Rhino Hunt.
  • Showroom Vehicle Discounts, including the Pegassi Torero (30 percent off) and Canis Kalahari (30 percent off).
  • Salvage Yard Robbery Targets: Unlock the Bravado Buffalo EVX, Lampadati Viseris, and Pegassi Toros.
  • LS Car Meet Series Prize: Secure a top-five spot for four consecutive days to win the Übermacht Zion Classic.
  • Vehicle Discounts, Lucky Wheel Prize, and Gun Van Discounts for GTA plus Members.

These offerings include substantial discounts on LS Car Meet Membership, Auto Shop Properties, and various vehicle models. GTAPlus Members enjoy exclusive perks like a free Albany Cavalcade XL, additional rewards for wildlife photography, and double Los Santos Car Meet Reputation.

With drag races injecting new thrills and an array of bonuses awaiting, GTA Online's latest weekly update keeps players on the edge of their seats as they navigate the virtual streets of Los Santos.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 27 Jan, 16:23 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Google Suite apps
Want to stay organized at work? Check 10 tips on how Google Calendar, Chrome, and Assistant can help
TimeHero
Put time on your side! Know how you can use AI-powered TimeHero app to manage tasks
Instagram Reels
How-To Guide: Create and share stunning Instagram Reels in just a few simple steps
BGMI
BGMI tips: Know the smart tricks to improve your gameplay - aiming to survival
Guidde
Create video documentation, how-to guides, in a jiffy, just try Guidde; Know all about this AI tool

Editor’s Pick

Apple Vision Pro
Apple Vision Pro explained: Why this mixed reality headset is ideal for virtual tours
AI
When It Comes to Photos, Don't Believe Your Lying Eyes in the Artificial Intelligence Era
Sam Altman
Sam Altman To Whitney Wolfe Herd, The Silicon Valley Founder-CEO Is No Longer Untouchable
Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
Apple Watch Ultra 2
Apple Watch ban explained: From pulse oximetry tech to Masimo’s patent dispute, know it all

Trending Stories

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
deepfake
Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
Artificial Intelligence
At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
Google Chrome
Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA Online
GTA Online update: Drag races, double rewards, and exclusive deals await players
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer teased Tommy Vercetti's return; Fans spot familiar mansion
Nintendo switch game console
Next Nintendo switch game console, with 8-inch LCD screen, coming this year, Omdia says
Pokemon
Pokemon with Guns shock for Palworld as Pokemon looks to investigate copycat claims
Microsoft layoffs
Activision Blizzard buyout fallout: 1,900 employees sacked in huge Microsoft layoffs drive
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon