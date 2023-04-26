Home Gaming News GTA V done and dusted? Good news! Rockstar could announce GTA 6 on THIS date

If you’re bored of playing GTA V, then know that Rockstar Games could soon announce GTA 6, according to reports.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 26 2023, 19:13 IST
GTA V
View all Images
GTA 6 is the highly anticipated sequel to 2013’s GTA V. (Rockstar Games)

Fans of Grand Theft Auto game might be in for a surprise as Rockstar Games could announce GTA 6 soon. Just last year, one of the biggest game leaks in recent history occurred when a hacker published over 90 videos containing the early gameplay footage leak of GTA 6. Although the videos were shortly taken down, it only added to the hype of the next big game from Rockstar Games and Take Two Interactive and the sequel to GTA V. Now, recent reports have revealed that Rockstar could announce Grand Theft Auto 6 or GTA 6 soon.

GTA 6 Release Date

Several gaming industry insiders have claimed that Take Two Games could officially announce GTA 6 on May 17 during an investors call. According to GSM Arena, insider Hip Hop Gamer recently tweeted a string of logical sentences along with a photo of Take Two CEO Strauss Zelnick. The insider also said “Grand Theft Auto 6 will be a forever moment to remember”.

Moreover, another industry insider going by the name of Tez2 claimed that the Summer Update for GTA Online, which happens on an yearly basis, might include teasers about GTA 6.

Gamers have long been asking for GTA 6 updates with millions of people flooding Rockstar as well as Take Two Interactive's social media pages with comments. GTA V was released way back in 2013 and although the game has held up very well for its age, people have got bored of it and want its sequel to release as soon as possible.

GTA 6 details based on leaked footage from last year

The leaks on social media showed two playable protagonists – one male and one female. This could potentially be the first time that Rockstar Games has included a female protagonist in its GTA series. The early development footage showed the gameplay, game engine, mechanics and a lot more. The leaked clips also seemed to confirm the rumours of Rockstar taking the GTA series back to Vice City for the first time since GTA Vice City which launched in October 2002.

First Published Date: 26 Apr, 19:12 IST
