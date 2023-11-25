Mid-game pop-up ad appears in Assassin’s Creed Odyssey; Ubisoft blames technical error

Popular game publisher Ubisoft came under fire recently, after some gamers experienced a mid-game full-screen pop-up ad that showed up on Assassin's Creed Odyssey. Some of them took to Reddit and shared their findings, which led to many gaming enthusiasts calling out the publisher for compromising the gaming experience of users. While it is not rare to see ads in games, they usually appear on the title screen and not once the game has started. Now, Ubisoft has come out and claimed that the incident was caused by a technical error and was not intentional.

Pop-up ads in Assassin's Creed Odyssey

Gamers who have been using Ubisoft for their favorite video games are bashing it on Reddit. Users informed that pop-up ads have been appearing in Assassin's Creed Odyssey on both Xbox and PlayStation. Therefore, it seems that the gaming consoles are not to be blamed for the ads. These ads are appearing from Ubisoft's side.

We are now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Technical Error

According to a report by The Verge, Ubisoft has blamed the pop-up ads appearing in Assassin's Creed Odyssey on a technical error. In an interview with The Verge, a Ubisoft spokesperson said, “We have been made aware that some players encountered pop-up ads while playing certain Assassin's Creed titles yesterday. This was the result of a technical error that we addressed as soon as we learned of the issue.”

The pop-ups with Black Friday ads appearing in the middle of the gameplay disappointed gamers and they took it to Reddit to bash Ubisoft. Users couldn't understand why these ads popped up advertising Ubisoft's latest versions of Assassin's Creed until there was an explanation from their team on X platform, formerly Twitter. The AC team shared, “We have been made aware that some players encountered a pop-up message in-game while playing certain Assassin's Creed titles yesterday. This was the result of a technical error that has now been fixed. Our intention was to display a promotion for Assassin's Creed Mirage as part of the franchise news in the main menu of other Assassin's Creed games. Unfortunately, this technical error caused the promotion to appear in one of our in-game menus instead. We want to ensure the best player experience possible, and these disruptive pop-ups were promptly removed once we learned of the issue.”

One more thing! HT Tech is now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us by clicking the link so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. Click here to join now!