Most anticipated video games of 2024: Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, Tekken 8, Suicide Squad, and more, but no GTA 6

The year 2023 is about to come to an end and what a fantastic year it was for gamers as they got to play some really awesome games such as Starfield, Marvel's Spider-Man 2, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Baldur's Gate 3, and more. We also saw the first trailer for GTA 6, which came after a long wait of 12 years. While GTA 6 will not be released next year (it is expected for 2025), the year 2024 does have a great lineup waiting for gamers. From Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, and Tekken 8, to Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, it is set to be another exciting year. So, let us take a look at the most anticipated video games of 2024 and take a closer look at some of these titles.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

The Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 2, which is officially titled Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, is all set for its release in February 2024. The sequel to the 2020 game and the second of the three remakes, Final Fantasy 7 is improving all aspects of the game. Character design, storytelling, animation, and world design, have impressed gamers and critics alike. In the second part, the game will follow Cloud Strife and his mates as they look for Sephiroth. Also, you get to play Sephiroth, which is definitely going to excite gamers. Looks like Square Enix might impress us all again.

Tekken 8

The move to Unreal Engine is the reason why many, including us, are excited for Tekken 8. It is 2024, but fighting games are never going away. Bandai Namco has given an extra emphasis on the relationship between Kazuya Mishima and Jin Kazama, which was sort of teased at the end of its predecessor. And if you're not into story mode, Tekken brings you all the crazy action and violence you can expect from the franchise. Aggression will also play a big role in the game mechanics as the game adopts something called the Heat System that will enhance each character's unique abilities. The game is set to be launched on all platforms at the end of January 2024.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

Who would not be excited for a game that features Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Captain Boomerang, King Shark, and other chaotic misfits from the world of DC Comics? Rocksteady Studios is gearing up for the launch of the game which is set in the world of Batman: Arkham universe. The most exciting part is that it will be a continuation of the previous games, meaning you will be able to go forward in the storyline. We just hope that like 2023, the release date is not further delayed and we get to see it in February 2024.

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Yakuza games have gained a lot of popularity in recent years, and the Like a Dragon series is one of the pivotal titles on the theme. The series is moving to the US for the first time ever with Infinite Wealth. The game will bring back Ichiban Kasuga alongside veteran Kazuya Kiryu. The RPG also seems to have improved on its combat, customization tools, and progression, which easily makes it one of the most anticipated video games of 2024.

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater

The original game Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater came out in 2004 and immediately became a cult classic among gamers. Now, the remake comes 20 years later, and with improved graphics, and better game mechanics, it has the potential to reach even more success than the original. Interestingly, the game will contain the original game's voice characters, which is surely going to bring back the nostalgia. Although the game is scheduled for a 2024 release, the date remains unknown.

