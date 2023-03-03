PlayStation Plus March 2023 Games: Battlefield 2042, Minecraft Dungeons more for FREE

PlayStation Plus March 2023 Games: After a power-packed month in February where subscribers of PlayStation Plus got to play games like Evil Dead and Destiny 2, the company has released its list of games for the month of March. It has been approximately six months since Sony PlayStation combined PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now to establish a monthly subscription service similar to Xbox Game Pass. Each month, PlayStation Plus provides new games to all its membership tiers: Essential, Extra, and Premium. Now, the Plus games for February 2023 are here and there are some exciting titles coming to the service including Battlefield 2042, Minecraft Dungeons and Code Vein. Let's take a look.

Battlefield 2042 for PS4, PS5

Battlefield 2042 is a 2021 first-person shooter, developed by DICE and published by Electronic Arts. The game is set in a world on the brink of chaos, the user will need to have multidimensional skills and resourcefulness in order to navigate constantly changing battlefields with the squad, using weaponry and vehicles. The game supports up to 128 players on PlayStation 5, allowing for engaging battles across enormous maps spanning the globe. The game has several game modes including classic Conquest, Breakthrough and Hazard Zone.

Minecraft Dungeons for PS4

Minecraft Dungeons is a dungeon crawler video game developed by Mojang Studios and Double Eleven and published by Xbox Game Studios. The game is set in the Minecraft universe which allows you to explore dungeons either by yourself or with a team of up to four players. You will encounter a variety of levels filled with treasure and challenges as you embark on an epic quest to save villagers and defeat the Arch-Illager. With dozens of unique items and weapon enchantments available, players can unleash powerful special attacks during combat. Combat styles include melee attacks, ranged attacks, or utilizing heavy armor to tank through mobs.

Code Vein for PS4

Code Vein is an action role-playing game developed and published by Bandai Namco Entertainment. This game offers a co-op multiplayer experience where players can team up with either the AI or a friend. Together, players can explore a connected dungeon experience that is story-driven. By working together, players can coordinate their approaches to defend each other from surprise attacks or tackle overpowered enemies. Players can choose from a variety of weapons such as bayonets, axes, spears, and more.