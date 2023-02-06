Pokemon Go Valentine's Event 2023 coming soon! Celebrate with new challenges
Pokemon Go players will celebrate Valentine's Event with new challenges. Here is is what’s coming.
Valentine's Day celebrations are all around the corner! To boost the excitement, Pokemon Go is organising Valentine's Event 2023, which will bring new surprises for you. During the event, the Mega Gardevoir will make its debut on Pokemon Go during the Mega Raids! So, if you're lucky, you might even be able to find a Shiny version of it. Plus, there will be several event bonuses such as 2× Stardust from opening Gifts and Lure Modules activated during the event which will last for two hours. If you are a Pokemon Go fan, then this event holds a lot more exciting challenges for you. So, are you looking forward to the Pokemon Go Valentines Event 2023? Read on to know all the details.
Pokemon Go Valentine's Event 2023 schedule
Pokemon Go live page confirmed that the Valentine's Day event for 2023 will run from February 8th, 2023, Wednesday, 10:00 AM to February 14th, 2023, 8:00 PM local time on Tuesday.
Pokemon go Valentine's Day 2023: Featured attacks, challenges, more
- You can evolve Kirlia during the event to get a Gallade or Gardevoir that knows the Charged Attack Synchronoise, which includes 80 power in Trainer Battles and 80 power in Gyms and raids.
- As part of the event, starting from February 7, 2023, at 12:00 p.m. PST to February 14, 2023, at 10:00 p.m. PST, you will be able to play a global Valentine's challenge. You will be able to work with other Trainers around the world by sending Gifts to your friends. The Global Challenge Goal is to send 100,000,000 gifts.
- Moreover, for a time, you will be able to change your Natural Form Furfrou to Heart Trim Furfrou!
- Several Pokémon will appear more frequently such as Flabebe with differently coloured flowers, Nidoran, Woobat, Nidoran, Skitty, Volbeat, and more.
- Plus, event-themed Field Research tasks will be available!
- Apart from these, several Pokémon will hatch from 7 km Eggs including, Lickitung, Smoochum, Happiny, Frillish, and Alomomola. Frillish hatched from these Eggs will also have a greater chance of being Shiny than Frillish found in the wild or through Field Research.
