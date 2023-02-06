Pokemon Go Valentine's Event 2023 coming soon! Celebrate with new challenges

Valentine's Day celebrations are all around the corner! To boost the excitement, Pokemon Go is organising Valentine's Event 2023, which will bring new surprises for you. During the event, the Mega Gardevoir will make its debut on Pokemon Go during the Mega Raids! So, if you're lucky, you might even be able to find a Shiny version of it. Plus, there will be several event bonuses such as 2× Stardust from opening Gifts and Lure Modules activated during the event which will last for two hours. If you are a Pokemon Go fan, then this event holds a lot more exciting challenges for you. So, are you looking forward to the Pokemon Go Valentines Event 2023? Read on to know all the details.

Pokemon Go Valentine's Event 2023 schedule

Pokemon Go live page confirmed that the Valentine's Day event for 2023 will run from February 8th, 2023, Wednesday, 10:00 AM to February 14th, 2023, 8:00 PM local time on Tuesday.

Pokemon go Valentine's Day 2023: Featured attacks, challenges, more