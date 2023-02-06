    Trending News

    Oppo Reno 8T 5G Quick Review
    Oppo_reno_8t
    Android phones with most OS updates to buy today
    S23_Series
    WhatsApp account theft while you SLEEP! Beware, this is how they steal it
    WhatsApp
    Coke phone? Coca-Cola branded 'Cola Phone' launching soon in India, says leakster
    Cola Phone
    Microsoft down! MS Teams, Outlook, Azure and Microsoft 365 not responding
    Microsoft

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Gaming News Pokemon Go Valentine's Event 2023 coming soon! Celebrate with new challenges

    Pokemon Go Valentine's Event 2023 coming soon! Celebrate with new challenges

    Pokemon Go players will celebrate Valentine's Event with new challenges. Here is is what’s coming.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Feb 06 2023, 18:01 IST
    5 BEST video games of 2022; God of War Ragnarok, Elden Ring, Stray and more
    God of War Ragnarok
    1/5 God of War Ragnarok - The highly anticipated sequel to 2018’s game, God of War Ragnarok continues the Norse saga as you follow Kratos and Atreus to the Nine Realms in search for answers while Asgardian forces hunt them down. Available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4. (PlayStation)
    image caption
    2/5 Stray - Popularly known as the ‘cat game’, Stray is a third-person cat adventure game set in the detailed but decaying cybercity where you play as a cat trying to unravel a mystery as you try to escape the city. Available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Windows. (PlayStation)
    image caption
    3/5 Elden Ring - Elden Ring is the latest action-RPG by FromSoftware. Make your way across the lands ruled by Queen Marika as you fight through the world of monsters in a bid to collect all the Great Runes and become Elden Lord. Available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X and Series S, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows.  (PlayStation)
    image caption
    4/5 Horizon Forbidden West - Aloy is back to solve the mystery that has plagued the world. In Horizon Forbidden West, the land is dying so Aloy heads to the forbidden land of the west. Explore distant lands, fight bigger and more awe-inspiring machines, and encounter astonishing new tribes as you make your way across the post-apocalyptic world. Available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5. (PlayStation)
    image caption
    5/5 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II – The new Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is being considered one of the best launches in the history of Activision Blizzard and Infinity Ward’s FPS saga. It only borrows the name from the 2009 game, and features an all-new storyline with familiar faces of the Task Force 141 returning. Available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Series S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows. (Activision Blizzard)
    Pokemon Go
    View all Images
    Pokemon Go Valentine's Event 2023 to begin from February 8. (Pokemon Go Live)

    Valentine's Day celebrations are all around the corner! To boost the excitement, Pokemon Go is organising Valentine's Event 2023, which will bring new surprises for you. During the event, the Mega Gardevoir will make its debut on Pokemon Go during the Mega Raids! So, if you're lucky, you might even be able to find a Shiny version of it. Plus, there will be several event bonuses such as 2× Stardust from opening Gifts and Lure Modules activated during the event which will last for two hours. If you are a Pokemon Go fan, then this event holds a lot more exciting challenges for you. So, are you looking forward to the Pokemon Go Valentines Event 2023? Read on to know all the details.

    Pokemon Go Valentine's Event 2023 schedule

    Pokemon Go live page confirmed that the Valentine's Day event for 2023 will run from February 8th, 2023, Wednesday, 10:00 AM to February 14th, 2023, 8:00 PM local time on Tuesday.

    Pokemon go Valentine's Day 2023: Featured attacks, challenges, more

    • You can evolve Kirlia during the event to get a Gallade or Gardevoir that knows the Charged Attack Synchronoise, which includes 80 power in Trainer Battles and 80 power in Gyms and raids.
    • As part of the event, starting from February 7, 2023, at 12:00 p.m. PST to February 14, 2023, at 10:00 p.m. PST, you will be able to play a global Valentine's challenge. You will be able to work with other Trainers around the world by sending Gifts to your friends. The Global Challenge Goal is to send 100,000,000 gifts.
    • Moreover, for a time, you will be able to change your Natural Form Furfrou to Heart Trim Furfrou!
    • Several Pokémon will appear more frequently such as Flabebe with differently coloured flowers, Nidoran, Woobat, Nidoran, Skitty, Volbeat, and more.
    • Plus, event-themed Field Research tasks will be available!
    • Apart from these, several Pokémon will hatch from 7 km Eggs including, Lickitung, Smoochum, Happiny, Frillish, and Alomomola. Frillish hatched from these Eggs will also have a greater chance of being Shiny than Frillish found in the wild or through Field Research.

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 06 Feb, 17:59 IST
    Tags:
    NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

    Tips & Tricks

    iPhone 14 Pro Max
    People are just realising they can mark iPhone messages as unread on iOS 16
    Gmail
    No internet? Use Gmail offline to send important mails; here's how
    iPhone 14 Pro Max
    Your iPhone can create, autofill and store all your passwords; this keychain will help
    iPhone gestures
    Top 5 iPhone gestures to impress friends and get the most out of your phone
    Apple Advanced Data Protection for iCloud
    Theft-proof! Keep your iPhone data secure with this important feature

    Editor’s Pick

    Oppo Reno 8T 5G
    Oppo Reno8 T 5G review: Style tops everything here
    first iPhone
    This iPhone of a Tattoo artist to sell at the price of a Mercedes SUV!
    iPhone 14
    iPhone 14 long term review: Stands tall and strong no matter what you throw at it
    iPhone
    Got your first iPhone? These MUST-do things that you should follow immediately
    happy_smartphone
    iPhone 14 Quick review: Worth it? Camera, Crash Detection to Gaming- You BETCHA!

    Trending Stories

    Oppo_reno_8t
    Oppo Reno 8T 5G Quick Review
    S23_Series
    Android phones with most OS updates to buy today
    WhatsApp
    WhatsApp account theft while you SLEEP! Beware, this is how they steal it
    Cola Phone
    Coke phone? Coca-Cola branded 'Cola Phone' launching soon in India, says leakster
    Microsoft
    Microsoft down! MS Teams, Outlook, Azure and Microsoft 365 not responding
    keep up with tech

    Gaming

    Pokemon Go
    Pokemon Go Valentine's Event 2023 coming soon! Celebrate with new challenges
    Video game
    Beyond beep beep: Video game music goes to next level at Grammys
    PlayStation Plus
    PlayStation Plus February 2023 Games: Evil Dead, Destiny 2, more for FREE
    Samsung Galaxy S23
    Minecraft players, do you want to win a FREE Samsung Galaxy S23? Get it this way
    Sony PlayStation
    Sony Raises Outlook on Strong PlayStation 5 Momentum