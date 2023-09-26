Resident Evil Village coming on iPhone 15 Pro models! Check price, release date and more

Apple launched the highly anticipated iPhone 15 series at its Wonderlust event on September 12. The Cupertino-based tech giant unveiled four models in total - iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. Like the previous year, the iPhone 15 Pro models got a new A17 Pro SoC under the hood, with Apple dropping the ‘Bionic' moniker from the new chipsets. Surprisingly, a significant portion of the launch event went into describing the gaming capabilities of the iPhone 15 Pro models, with Apple announcing that several console games would be coming to iPhones.

Now, Capcom, the developer of the Resident Evil franchise has announced that Resident Evil Village will be arriving on the iPhone 15 soon.

Resident Evil Village launch: Details

At the Tokyo Game Show 2023, Capcom announced that Resident Evil Village will be available for the iPhone starting October 30. As per a 9to5Mac report, it will be exclusive to the iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max as well as iPad models that are powered by M1 SoC or later. Resident Evil Village will cost $39.99 on the App Store, and one purchase will unlock the game on both iPhones and iPads, along with a feature that will sync progress across devices.

The game's DLC, called Winters' Expansion, will cost extra. As per Apple, users will need to unlock this DLC separately by paying $19.99. Resident Evil Village is already available on Macs but it is a separate purchase and the game won't unlock on iPhones and iPads even if already own it on a Mac.

Capcom also says that Resident Evil 4 will also come to iPhones, and iPads this year. Unlike Resident Evil Village, RE4 would be a universal purchase, meaning that once you buy it, it will be available on all platforms - iPhone, iPad, and Mac.

About A17 Bionic

The A17 Pro SoC of the iPhone 15 Pro models enables console-level gaming for the first time on the iPhone. It gets hardware-accelerated ray-tracing which Apple claims is 4 times faster than software-based ray-tracing. It allows more immersive AR applications and console-level gaming performance with games such as Resident Evil Village, Resident Evil 4, Death Stranding, and Assassin's Creed Mirage.

