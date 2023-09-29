Roblox Animal Simulator: Everything you need to know

Roblox is one of the most popular gaming platforms in the world with over 65 million daily users. However, it is not a traditional game. It allows users to create games and then put them on its platform, which other players can take part in. It is not too dissimilar from Dreams which was published by Sony Interactive Entertainment for its consoles in 2020. Some of Roblox's most popular games include Brookhaven RP, Murder Mystery 2, Piggy, and Adopt Me! However, there is one game that stands apart from the rest, as it allows players to live the simple lives of animals. The game is Animal Simulator.

About Animal Simulator

Animal Simulator in Roblox lets you take over the lives of animals. It is a 3D role-playing game (RPG) where you can choose to fight with other animals, interact with them, form packs or groups, or simply do nothing at all and just chill. In Animal Simulator, players can choose from a variety of animals such as Lion, Tiger, Hyena, Horse, Komodo Dragon, Deer, Gorilla, Bear, Rabbit, Rhino, Cat, Husky, Dinosaur, Penguin, Spider, Dragon, Kangaroo, Fox, Monkey, Elephant, Wolf, Axolotl, Crocodile or Snake! Each animal comes with its distinct characteristics.

The game features a sandbox environment with different topographies - ranging from deserts to forests. While you can choose to do nothing in Animal Simulator, players do have to keep their character's health in mind. They have to monitor the character's hunger level and give it a boost by consuming health and energy bars. Do keep in mind that the type of food consumed may differ depending on the character.

Things you can do in Animal Simulator

By completing in-game objectives such as challenges, eating, hunting, fighting bosses, and more, players earn XP which levels up the character. It also unlocks a bunch of character upgrades as well as new skins. Each character in Animal Simulator possesses special abilities, such as self-defense capabilities, the ability to locate their prey, and more. All of these give each character a distinct advantage and can be upgraded further in the game.

While many may choose to be alone, players in Animal Simulator can also form packs and join groups as part of the social interaction. Through in-game voice chat, players can talk to each other while carrying out their activities in the world of Animal Simulator. Alternatively, players can also talk to each other via other gaming communication platforms such as Mumble, RaidCall, and Discord.