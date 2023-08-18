Home Gaming News Valorant Champions 2023: Recent playoffs update

Valorant Champions 2023: Recent playoffs update

Valorant Champions 2023 day-9 highlights. Know the results and upcoming matches.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 18 2023, 19:08 IST
Valorant
Valorant Champions 2023 is going on with full force. Catch match updates here. (Valorant)
Valorant
Valorant Champions 2023 is going on with full force. Catch match updates here. (Valorant)

The Valorant Champions is one of the most awaited events of all time. We are now into day 10 of the gameplay and the battle is getting intense and dramatic among teams and players. The playoff is kicking off and the excitement is high. The best teams are struggling to maintain their positions as this year teams are empowered with more tricks and improved action. This elite group of eight teams are fighting for the highly prized title of being the greatest in the world.

During playoffs, teams will have to go through a double-elimination bracket which gives them a chance to maintain their position in the league. Check out the recent event updates here.

Battle results between Fnatic Vs LOUD

Throughout the gameplay, Fnatic maintained high performance from the beginning and become a fan favourite. However, due to a great twist, things changed everything for the team. As per a Sportskeeda report, the Brazilian roster's unique methods and gameplay broke the streak for Fnatic. In the end, LOUD finished the game with a bang by securing the win.

During the second match, LOUD maintained position from the very beginning and did not give a chance to the enemy team to settle into their strategy and fight back. Overall, LOUD secured a much-deserved victory with a 2-0 score. Sadly, Fnatic will be pushed to the lower bracket of Valorous Champions 2023.

Battle results between Paper Rex and FUT Esports

The first match was played on Ascent map, it was an action-packed match where Paper Rex dominated their enemy team with full rage most of the time. The first match was swiftly won by Paper Rex and they marked their position as a winner in the first round.

The second round between Paper Rex and FUT Esports was started in Pearl map where again the team managed to maintain their supremacy for aggressive gameplay. Yet again Paper Rex secured the winning position and FUT Esports had to go to the lower bracket of Valorous Champions 2023.

Now, the upper bracket teams will match against each other in the upcoming event. Stay tuned to catch more highlights of the match.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 18 Aug, 19:07 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Valorant
Valorant: Beginners tips and tricks to enhance gaming experience
iOS 17
With iOS 17, Apple Maps looks to catch up with Google Maps, set to roll out big feature
iPhone
5 best iPhone tips and tricks that will save you time and effort
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 tricks: Know how to make the most out of the cool cover display
Apple Back to School
6 tips for cutting costs on back-to-school shopping

Editor’s Pick

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Review: The best flip phone money can buy
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 review: Refined experience
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 first impressions: Shines brightly in a sea of Flip phones
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G review: Cameras shine, design falls short

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

Valorant
Valorant Champions 2023: Recent playoffs update
The Walking Dead: Destinies
The Walking Dead: Destinies coming soon on PC and consoles
Netflix
Netflix games on your TV, PC or Mac? Get set to be blown away by the big screen experience
Call of Duty
Zombies Return! Get ready for the "undead" action in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3
Most awaited Valorant Champions 2023 is here! Catch all the details
Valorant Champions 2023: Check schedule, teams, format, more

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets