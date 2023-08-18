Valorant Champions 2023: Recent playoffs update

The Valorant Champions is one of the most awaited events of all time. We are now into day 10 of the gameplay and the battle is getting intense and dramatic among teams and players. The playoff is kicking off and the excitement is high. The best teams are struggling to maintain their positions as this year teams are empowered with more tricks and improved action. This elite group of eight teams are fighting for the highly prized title of being the greatest in the world.

During playoffs, teams will have to go through a double-elimination bracket which gives them a chance to maintain their position in the league. Check out the recent event updates here.

Battle results between Fnatic Vs LOUD

Throughout the gameplay, Fnatic maintained high performance from the beginning and become a fan favourite. However, due to a great twist, things changed everything for the team. As per a Sportskeeda report, the Brazilian roster's unique methods and gameplay broke the streak for Fnatic. In the end, LOUD finished the game with a bang by securing the win.

During the second match, LOUD maintained position from the very beginning and did not give a chance to the enemy team to settle into their strategy and fight back. Overall, LOUD secured a much-deserved victory with a 2-0 score. Sadly, Fnatic will be pushed to the lower bracket of Valorous Champions 2023.

Battle results between Paper Rex and FUT Esports

The first match was played on Ascent map, it was an action-packed match where Paper Rex dominated their enemy team with full rage most of the time. The first match was swiftly won by Paper Rex and they marked their position as a winner in the first round.

The second round between Paper Rex and FUT Esports was started in Pearl map where again the team managed to maintain their supremacy for aggressive gameplay. Yet again Paper Rex secured the winning position and FUT Esports had to go to the lower bracket of Valorous Champions 2023.

Now, the upper bracket teams will match against each other in the upcoming event. Stay tuned to catch more highlights of the match.