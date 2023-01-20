 Gionee M7 Power Price in India (20, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    On Shark Tank, first-of-its-kind Rs. 15000 Primebook laptop by IITians gets Rs. 75 lakh offer
    Primebook
    Want to try painting without learning it? Try these AI tools to create photo realistic artwork
    AI
    5 essential office desktop gadgets you need: Wireless charger, document scanner and more
    Wireless charger
    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Gionee Phones Gionee M7 Power

    Gionee M7 Power

    Gionee M7 Power is a Android v7.1.1 (Nougat) phone, available price is Rs 12,706 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 1.4 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 64 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Gionee M7 Power from HT Tech. Buy Gionee M7 Power now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    4
    Score
    Last updated: 20 January 2023
    Overview Specs Alternatives FAQs
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P31348/heroimage/120807-v1-gionee-m7-power-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P31348/images/Design/120807-v1-gionee-m7-power-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P31348/images/Design/120807-v1-gionee-m7-power-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P31348/images/Design/120807-v1-gionee-m7-power-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P31348/images/Design/120807-v1-gionee-m7-power-mobile-phone-large-5.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹12,706
    64 GB
    6.0 inches (15.24 cm)
    Octa core, 1.4 GHz, Cortex A53
    13 MP
    8 MP
    5000 mAh
    Android v7.1.1 (Nougat)
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹12,706
    64 GB
    6.0 inches (15.24 cm)
    13 MP
    5000 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Gionee M7 Power Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 6.0 inches (15.24 cm)
    • 8 MP
    • 13 MP
    • 5000 mAh
    Battery
    • No
    • No
    • Up to 625 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 625 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 56 Hours(2G)
    • Li-Polymer
    • 5000 mAh
    • Yes, Fast
    • Up to 56 Hours(2G)
    Camera
    • Fixed Focus
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Single
    • No
    • F2.0
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
    • 8 MP f/2.2, Primary Camera
    • F2.2
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    Design
    • Black, Gold, Dark Blue
    • 156.3 mm
    • 8.6 mm
    • 199 grams
    • 75.6 mm
    Display
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v3,
    • 6.0 inches (15.24 cm)
    • 720 x 1440 pixels
    • 18:9
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • IPS LCD
    • 78.62 %
    • 268 ppi
    • Yes
    General
    • Yes
    • November 25, 2017 (Official)
    • M7 Power
    • Gionee
    • Android v7.1.1 (Nougat)
    • Amigo UI
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 1900(band 2) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Head: 1.07 W/kg, Body: 1.2 W/kg
    • Yes
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes, v4.1
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    Performance
    • Octa core, 1.4 GHz, Cortex A53
    • 4 GB
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 MSM8940
    • 64 bit
    • Adreno 505
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass
    • Rear
    Storage
    • Up to 51.7 GB
    • Yes, Up to 256 GB
    • Yes
    • 64 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    Gionee M7 Power FAQs

    What is the price of the Gionee M7 Power in India?

    Gionee M7 Power price in India at 7,399 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP), Front Camera (8 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 MSM8940; RAM: 4 GB; Battery: 5000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Gionee M7 Power?

    How many colors are available in Gionee M7 Power?

    How long does the Gionee M7 Power last?

    What is the Gionee M7 Power Battery Capacity?

    Is Gionee M7 Power Waterproof?

    View More

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Gionee M7 Power