 Hi Tech Amaze S5 Price in India (28, March, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.
Hi Tech Amaze S5

Hi Tech Amaze S5 is a Android v4.4.2 (Kitkat) phone, available price is Rs 3,999 in India with 5 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.2 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 2000 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Hi Tech Amaze S5 from HT Tech. Buy Hi Tech Amaze S5 now with free delivery.
2
Score
Last updated: 28 March 2023
https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P26320/heroimage/hi-tech-amaze-s5-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P26320/images/Design/hi-tech-amaze-s5-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
Key Specs
₹3,999
8 GB
5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
Quad core, 1.2 GHz, Cortex A7
5 MP
2 MP
2000 mAh
Android v4.4.2 (Kitkat)
Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

Hi Tech Amaze S5 Full Specifications

Battery
  • 2000 mAh
  • Li-ion
Camera
  • 2 MP, Primary Camera
  • Digital Zoom
  • Single
  • 2592 x 1944 Pixels
  • Yes, LED Flash
Design
  • 118 grams
  • 9.0 mm
  • 73 mm
  • Purple
  • 144 mm
Display
  • IPS LCD
  • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 540 x 960 pixels
  • 220 ppi
  • 65.52 %
General
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Not Available,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • August 26, 2015 (Official)
  • Hi-Tech
  • Android v4.4.2 (Kitkat)
  • Amaze S5
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • 3.5 mm
  • Yes
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
  • Yes, v2.1
  • microUSB 2.0
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • microUSB 2.0
  • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
  • Yes
Performance
  • Quad core, 1.2 GHz, Cortex A7
  • Spreadtrum SC7731
  • 512 MB
  • Mali-400 MP2
  • 5 MP
Special Features
  • Accelerometer
Storage
  • 8 GB
  • Yes, Up to 32 GB
Hi Tech Amaze S5 FAQs

What is the price of the Hi Tech Amaze S5 in India?

Hi Tech Amaze S5 price in India at 3,900 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (5 MP), Front Camera (2 MP) ; Processor: Spreadtrum SC7731; RAM: 512 MB; Battery: 2000 mAh.

How many megapixels Camera is in Hi Tech Amaze S5?

How many colors are available in Hi Tech Amaze S5?

What is the Hi Tech Amaze S5 Battery Capacity?

Is Hi Tech Amaze S5 Waterproof?

View More

    Hi Tech Amaze S5