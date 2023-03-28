Hi Tech Amaze S5 Price in India (28, March, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Hi Tech Amaze S5 Hi Tech Amaze S5 is a Android v4.4.2 (Kitkat) phone, available price is Rs 3,999 in India with 5 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.2 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 2000 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Hi Tech Amaze S5 from HT Tech. Buy Hi Tech Amaze S5 now with free delivery.