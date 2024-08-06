 HMD Crest Max - Price in India (October 2024), Full Specs, Comparison
HMDCrestMax_Display_6.67inches(16.94cm)
HMDCrestMax_FrontCamera_50MP
HMDCrestMax_RAM_8GB
Release date : 06 Aug 2024

HMD Crest Max

HMD Crest Max is a Android v14 phone, available price is Rs 16,499 in India with 64 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Unisoc T760 Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on HMD Crest Max from HT Tech. Buy HMD Crest Max now with free delivery.
Deep Purple
Price : ₹16,499 This product is currently not available on Amazon

HMD Crest Max Variants & Price

The price for the HMD Crest Max in India is Rs. 16,499 . This is the HMD Crest Max base model with 256 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Deep Purple. ...Read More

Choose a Mobile Phone
Add to Compare

Key Specs

RAM

8 GB

Display

6.67 inches

Battery

5000 mAh

Rear Camera

64 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP

Hmd Crest Max Latest Update

Hmd Crest Max Full Specifications

HT TECH SCORE 8/10
Scoring parameters:
10
Storage
6
Performance
8
Battery
4
Display
10
Camera

  • Display

    6.67 inches (16.94 cm)

  • RAM

    8 GB

  • Processor

    Unisoc T760

  • Front Camera

    50 MP

  • Rear Camera

    64 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP

  • Battery

    5000 mAh

  • Capacity

    5000 mAh

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Removable

    No

  • Quick Charging

    Yes, Fast, 33W

  • Type

    Li-Polymer

  • Height

    163.86 mm

  • Waterproof

    Yes, Splash proof, IP52

  • Weight

    205 grams

  • Colours

    Deep Purple

  • Thickness

    8.41 mm

  • Ruggedness

    Dust proof

  • Width

    76.42 mm

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Aspect Ratio

    20:9

  • Resolution

    1080x2400 px (FHD+)

  • Pixel Density

    395 ppi

  • Bezel-less display

    Yes with punch-hole display

  • Refresh Rate

    90 Hz

  • Screen to Body Ratio (calculated)

    85.78 %

  • Display Type

    OLED

  • Screen Size

    6.67 inches (16.94 cm)

  • Resolution

    50 MP, Primary Camera

  • Camera Setup

    Single

  • Brand

    HMD

  • Operating System

    Android v14

  • Launch Date

    August 6, 2024 (Official)

  • Image Resolution

    9000 x 6000 Pixels

  • Shooting Modes

    Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • Resolution

    64 MP, Wide Angle, Primary Camera 5 MP, Ultra-Wide Angle Camera 2 MP, Macro Camera

  • Video Recording

    1920x1080 @ 30 fps

  • Settings

    Exposure compensation, ISO control

  • Flash

    Yes, LED Flash

  • Camera Setup

    Triple

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

  • SIM 2

    5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N28 TDD N40 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • SIM Size

    SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)

  • VoLTE

    Yes

  • USB Connectivity

    Mass storage device, USB charging

  • Network Support

    5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

  • Wi-Fi Features

    Mobile Hotspot

  • SIM 1

    5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N28 TDD N40 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.0

  • NFC

    No

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS

  • Fabrication

    6 nm

  • Graphics

    Mali-G57 MP4

  • Chipset

    Unisoc T760

  • CPU

    Octa core (2.2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55)

  • Architecture

    64 bit

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    Yes

  • Fingerprint Sensor Position

    Side

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 256 GB

  • Internal Memory

    256 GB

Currently comparing:
HT TECH SCORE 8  /  10
6 8 4 10 10
Performance
Battery
Display
Camera
Storage
HT TECH SCORE 9  /  10
8 10 8 10 8
Last updated date: 11 October 2024
