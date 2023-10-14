 Honor 8x 128gb Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Honor 8X 128GB

Honor 8X 128GB is a Android v8.1 (Oreo) phone, available price is Rs 15,999 in India with 20 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, HiSilicon Kirin 710 Processor , 3750 mAh Battery and 6 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Honor 8X 128GB from HT Tech. Buy Honor 8X 128GB now with free delivery.
4
Score
Last updated: 14 October 2023
Key Specs
₹15,999
128 GB
6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
HiSilicon Kirin 710
20 MP + 2 MP
16 MP
3750 mAh
Android v8.1 (Oreo)
6 GB
Honor 8X 128GB Price in India

The starting price for the Honor 8X 128GB in India is Rs. 15,999.  This is the Honor 8X 128GB base model with 6 GB ...Read More

The starting price for the Honor 8X 128GB in India is Rs. 15,999.  This is the Honor 8X 128GB base model with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Black and Blue.

Honor 8X 128GB

(6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Black, Blue
amazon
Out of Stock

Honor 8x 128gb Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 3750 mAh
  • 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
  • HiSilicon Kirin 710
  • 16 MP
  • 20 MP + 2 MP
Battery
  • 3750 mAh
  • Up to 662 Hours(2G)
  • Up to 21 Hours(2G)
  • No
  • No
  • Li-Polymer
Camera
  • 5160 x 3872 Pixels
  • No
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
  • 16 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera(26 mm focal length, 3" sensor size, 1µm pixel size)
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • Single
  • CMOS
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Touch to focus
Design
  • 175 grams
  • 76.6 mm
  • 160.4 mm
  • Back: Mineral Glass
  • 7.8 mm
  • Black, Blue
Display
  • Corning Gorilla Glass v3
  • 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
  • IPS LCD
  • 19.5:9
  • Yes with notch
  • 84.23 %
  • 91 %
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 396 ppi
General
  • Android v8.1 (Oreo)
  • EMUI
  • Honor
  • November 26, 2018 (Official)
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • 3.5 mm
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
  • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
  • No
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Yes, v4.2
  • Yes
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM, Dual VoLTE
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
Performance
  • 6 GB
  • Octa core (2.2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A73 + 1.7 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
  • Mali-G51 MP4
  • 64 bit
  • 12 nm
  • HiSilicon Kirin 710
Sensors
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
  • Rear
  • Yes
Storage
  • eMMC 5.1
  • Yes
  • 128 GB
  • Yes, Up to 400 GB
Honor 8x 128gb FAQs

What is the price of the Honor 8X 128Gb in India? Icon Icon

Honor 8X 128Gb price in India at 15,790 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (20 MP + 2 MP), Front Camera (16 MP) ; Processor: HiSilicon Kirin 710; RAM: 6 GB; Battery: 3750 mAh.

How many megapixels Camera is in Honor 8X 128Gb? Icon Icon

How many colors are available in Honor 8X 128Gb? Icon Icon

How long does the Honor 8X 128Gb last? Icon Icon

What is the Honor 8X 128Gb Battery Capacity? Icon Icon

Is Honor 8X 128Gb Waterproof? Icon Icon

