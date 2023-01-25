 Honor 9x Price in India (25, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Honor 9X

    Honor 9X is a Android v9.0 (Pie) phone, available price is Rs 13,999 in India with 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A73 + 1.7 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53) Processor, 4000 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Honor 9X from HT Tech. Buy Honor 9X now with free delivery.
    6
    Score
    Last updated: 25 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹13,999
    128 GB
    6.59 inches (16.74 cm)
    Octa core (2.2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A73 + 1.7 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
    48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
    16 MP
    4000 mAh
    Android v9.0 (Pie)
    Honor 9x Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 6.59 inches (16.74 cm)
    • 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
    • 4000 mAh
    • 16 MP
    Battery
    • 4000 mAh
    • Up to 24 Hours(3G)
    • Yes
    • Li-Polymer
    • Up to 24 Hours(3G)
    • 01h 37m 52s
    • No
    Camera
    • Single
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • 16 MP f/2.2, Primary Camera(26 mm focal length, 3" sensor size, 1µm pixel size)
    • Yes
    • CMOS image sensor, Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • F1.8
    • F2.2
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • 8000 x 6000 Pixels
    • Pop-Up
    Design
    • 77.2 mm
    • 8.8 mm
    • Midnight Black, Sapphire Blue
    • 196.8 grams
    • 163.5 mm
    • Back: Mineral Glass
    Display
    • 84.28 %
    • 6.59 inches (16.74 cm)
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • IPS LCD
    • 391 ppi
    • 1080 x 2340 pixels
    • 91 %
    • 19.5:9
    • Yes
    General
    • Yes
    • Android v9.0 (Pie)
    • 9X
    • January 19, 2020 (Official)
    • No
    • EMUI
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Honor
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Head: 0.78 W/kg
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes, v4.2
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    Performance
    • 4 GB
    • 12 nm
    • 23.0 s
    • Octa core (2.2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A73 + 1.7 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
    • Mali-G51 MP4
    • 64 bit
    • HiSilicon Kirin 710F
    Smart TV Features
    • 48MP + 8MP + 2MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    • Rear
    Storage
    • Yes
    • 128 GB
    • UFS 2.1
    • Up to 117 GB
    • Yes, Up to 512 GB
    Honor 9x FAQs

    What is the price of the Honor 9X in India?

    Honor 9X price in India at 15,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP), Front Camera (16 MP) ; Processor: HiSilicon Kirin 710F; RAM: 4 GB; Battery: 4000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Honor 9X?

    How many colors are available in Honor 9X?

    What is the Honor 9X Battery Capacity?

    Is Honor 9X Waterproof?

    Honor 9x