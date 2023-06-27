Afwaah OTT release: When and where to watch Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer online

Nawazuddin Siddiqui has been hard at work in 2023 with one of his films ‘Tiku Weds Sheru' premiering on Amazon Prime Video recently. Now, another Siddiqui film is all set for its OTT debut. Siddiqui will now be seen in Afwaah, an upcoming political drama that was produced by Benaras Media Works and T-Series Films. It is directed by Sudhir Mishra who has also directed films like Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi. Afwaah made its theatrical debut alongside The Kerela Story on May 5 but both films have had contrasting fortunes. While The Kerela Story was a monumental success, pocketing over Rs. 100 crore, Afwaah struggled to gain momentum and soon made its exit from theaters.

Now, the film is all set to make its OTT debut soon. Know when, where you can watch Afwaah online.

Afwaah OTT release: Details

Afwaah follows the journey of a prominent advertising professional and a political heiress. What happens when a vicious rumour spreads and upends the lives of two people? The thrilling and suspenseful narrative is sure to engage viewers. Alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui, the film stars Bhumi Pednekar and Sumeet Vyas in pivotal roles.

The film's trailer was released on YouTube on April 19 and since then, it has amassed 4 million views. People have engaged with the trailer well as it has received 86000 likes and over 2800 comments.

Afwaah OTT release: When, where to watch online

If you want to watch Afwaah from the comfort of your home, know that it will premiere on OTT platforms on June 30. You can stream it live on Netflix.

Do note that you will need a subscription to the service and Netflix provides quite a few subscription options to choose from.

The cheapest way to do that is by choosing the mobile Rs. 149 per month plan, which offers streaming in 480p on mobiles and tablets. Users can upgrade to a higher subscription which is priced at Rs. 199 for the basic plan where users get 720p streaming on devices such as mobiles, tablets, laptops, and TV.

Next is the standard plan which is priced at Rs. 499 where you get 1080p streaming on all devices. The highest plan is the premium plan priced at Rs. 649 per month where you get streaming in 4K and HDR with streaming support for all devices.