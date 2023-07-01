Afwaah OTT release: Where to watch Bhumi Pednekar film online

Afwaah, a film starring Bhumi Pednekar and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, is now streaming on OTT platforms. It's the second OTT film of Nawazuddin Siddiqui after his film ‘Tiku Weds Sheru' premiering on Amazon Prime Video. The film by Benaras Media Works and T-Series Films is a political drama, directed by Sudhir Mishra. Earlier Afwaah made its debut in theatres but did not gain much traction. Now it is streaming online.

Afwaah OTT release details

Afwaah follows the journey of a famous advertising executive and an aspiring politician. This movie is a great example of modern sociopolitical manipulation. A stellar cast that includes Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Bhumi Pednekar, and Sumeet Vyas, will keep the audience engaged throughout. The trailer of the movie has received 87000 likes and thousands of comments already.

What will keep the audience engaged is the dialogue between Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Bhumi Pednekar. Both the actors have acquired a huge following courtesy of their stellar performances over a number of films and it has won them a dedicated audience. Afwaah is a prime example of their talent being showcased to the full.

Afwaah OTT release: When and where to watch online

Afwaah is now available on OTT platforms from June 30. You can stream it live on Netflix. Know that you will need a subscription to stream Netflix content, it has various subscription options that can fit your budget.

Netflix subscription for mobile is priced at Rs. 149 per month, which offers streaming in 480p on mobiles and tablets. You can also get an upgraded version for a higher subscription fee - it is priced at Rs. 199 for the basic plan where users get 720p streaming on devices such as mobiles, tablets, laptops, and TV.

Another Netflix plan is available priced at Rs. 499 in which you get 1080p streaming on all devices. There is also a premium plan priced at Rs. 649 per month, which lets you stream in 4K and HDR on all devices.