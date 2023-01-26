    Trending News

    An Action Hero OTT Release: Where to Watch Ayushmann Khurrana starrer online

    The release date for Ayushmann Khurrana starrer, An Action Hero, has been announced. You can catch this action flick on OTT platforms this way.
    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Jan 26 2023, 21:58 IST
    An Action Hero OTT release
    You can catch An Action Hero OTT release on Netflix. (YouTube)
    An Action Hero OTT release
    You can catch An Action Hero OTT release on Netflix. (YouTube)

    An Action Hero OTT Release: After starring in Anek and Doctor G, An Action Hero is Ayushmann Khurrana's third theatrical release of 2022. It was released on 2 December and although it received praise for its script and storyline, the movie could not become a big box office success. In fact, An Action Hero only made Rs. 10.89 crore in India.

    After its theatrical run, An Action Hero is all set to release on an OTT platform. It stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Jaideep Ahlawat, Nora Fatehi, Malaika Arora and others. The film is directed by debutant Anirudh Iyer.

    An Action Hero: Plot

    An Action Hero is an action-thriller in which Ayushmann Khurrana portrays Manav, once Bollywood superstar who has a fall from grace after he suffers a real-life accident when he visits Haryana for a movie shoot. This accident turns his life upside down and forces him to go on the run.

    An Action Hero: How and Where to watch

    An Action Hero will premiere on Netflix starting tomorrow, January 27. Sharing the movie's poster on Twitter, Netflix India tweeted, “An Action Hero and ek villain are about to collide Catch An Action Hero from 27th Jan, only on Netflix!”

    Although the movie can be streamed for free without any rental cost, users do need a subscription to access the streaming service. The cheapest way to do that is by choosing the mobile Rs. 149 per month plan of Netflix which offers streaming in 480p on mobiles and tablets. Users can upgrade to a higher subscription which is priced at Rs. 199 for the basic plan where users get 720p streaming on devices such as mobiles, tablets, laptops and TV. Next is the standard plan which is priced at Rs. 499 where you get 1080p streaming on all devices. The highest plan is the premium plan priced at Rs. 649 per month where you get streaming in 4K and HDR with streaming support for all the devices.

    First Published Date: 26 Jan, 21:57 IST
