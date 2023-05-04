Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania OTT release: When, where to watch Marvel film online

Superhero movies have emerged as a genre all its own and Marvel has done pioneering work in establishing these movies. With more than 30 movies released since 2008, it has managed to engage and captivate audiences with its fantasy storytelling. And if you are all caught up with the Marvel lore and are waiting for the next movie to know what happens next, then you should know that Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is going to make its digital debut soon. So, even if you have not watched it in theaters, you can soon enjoy the film right from the comfort of your home. Check out when and where to watch Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania OTT release.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania OTT release: Details

The 2023 superhero film is based on the Marvel Comics characters Ant-Man and Wasp. Produced by Marvel Studios and distributed by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures, it is the third installment in the Ant-Man storyline and follows after Ant-Man (2015) and Ant-Man and the Wasp (2018). It is the 31st film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

The movie introduces a new villain called Kang the Conqueror, who met Janet van Dyne, wife of Hank Pym. The villain threatens Scott Lang, or the current Ant-Man to restore his powers or watch his daughter die.

The film stars Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Jonathan Majors, Kathryn Newton, David Dastmalchian, Katy O'Brian, William Jackson Harper, Bill Murray, Michelle Pfeiffer, Corey Stoll, Michael Douglas and others.

Marvel Entertainment posted the trailer to the movie on YouTube and it has amassed 32 million views, 1 million likes and more than 40,000 comments.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania OTT release: When to watch

The action-adventure superhero movie will be making its digital debut on May 17, 2023. The film will be released on a Wednesday instead of Friday, which is more traditional for new releases.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania OTT release: Where to watch

Like all Disney-exclusive content, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will also be released on Disney+ Hotstar. You can watch it as long as you have a subscription to the platform.