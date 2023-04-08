Home How To Ayothi OTT release: Know when, where to watch the Sasikumar film online

Ayothi OTT release: The Tamil action-drama film has won over the hearts of the critics and fans alike. And now it is coming to an OTT platform near you. Know when and where to watch the movie online.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 08 2023, 16:05 IST
After a successful run at the theaters, Tamil-language action-drama film Ayothi is finally coming to a streaming platform. Starring Sasikumar, the film has touched the hearts of viewers and critics alike. The film came as a surprise hit at the box office. This movie also marks the return to fame for the leading actor after multiple of his films failed to perform as per expectations. If you are someone who likes watching simple stories woven around grounded characters and spread across a social message, then you will definitely enjoy this. Check out when and where to watch Ayothi OTT release online.

Ayothi OTT release: Details

The action-drama has been written and directed by the newcomer R. Manthira Moorthy and has been produced by R. Ravindran under the banner of Trident Arts. The film released theatrically on March 3 and after a month, it is finally being released through digital platforms. The film has created a buzz for receiving very positive reviews from the critics.

The story revolves around a family from Ayodhya who are on a pilgrimage to Rameswaram. However, a string of misfortunes hit them and leave them struggling. In the midst of their struggles, a compassionate stranger steps in to lend assistance and he will not stop till the family reaches their spiritual fulfillment.

Apart from Sasikumar, the film stars Preethi Asrani, Yashpal Sharma, Pugazh, Chetan, Pondy Ravi, Bose Venkat and others.

A trailer of the film was posted by Saregama Tamil YouTube channel and it has garnered more than 1.2 million views, 28,000 likes and 937 comments.

Ayothi OTT release: When to watch

Ayothi began streaming online starting April 7. So, you can watch the action-drama movie from the comfort of your home right now. Check the platform where you can watch it below.

Ayothi OTT release: Where to watch

The film is currently streaming on Zee5. In order to watch the film, you will need a subscription to the platform. The cheapest plan is available at Rs. 399 which gives you a 12 months of access to the platform's content on any mobile device.

First Published Date: 08 Apr, 16:05 IST
