Bawaal OTT release: When, where to watch Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor starrer online

Bawaal, the latest love and action movie starring actors Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor, OTT release is getting very near. Nitesh Tiwari originally planned to release the movie in theaters after the big hits of Dangal and Chhichhore, but it skipped its theatrical release and instead announced an OTT release, creating excitement among the fans for the latest Bollywood romance film. The movie is directed by Tiwari and written by Piyush Gupta, Shreyas Jain, and Nikhil Mehrotra.

Now, Bawaal film is all set to make its OTT debut soon. Know when, and where you can watch Bawaal online.

Bawaal OTT release: Details

Bawaal is a story of love and loss designed to touch the viewers' hearts. Nitesh in a press conference said that the story is very close to his heart. Watch the amazing mix of drama, love, and romance soon on the OTT platforms.

The Bawaal trailer was released on 10th July 2023, it has been a week and it has got over 37 million views and more than 4500 comments, and over 114000 likes on the video.

Sharing the film's poster, Amazon Prime Video India tweeted “pyaar se bawaal tak ka ek safar!”

Bawaal OTT release: Where to watch online

Mark your calendar for July 21 as Bawaal releases on OTT platforms on that date. Watch it from the comfort of your home by streaming it live on Amazon Prime Video.

To access the service, you will need a subscription to Amazon Prime Video, which is available monthly, quarterly, or yearly. The best way to achieve this is to choose the Rs. 1499 a year Amazon Prime Video plan. Combined with this plan, you get access to Amazon Prime, Prime Video, and Amazon Music.