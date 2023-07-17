Home How To Bawaal OTT release: When, where to watch Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor starrer online

Bawaal OTT release: When, where to watch Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor starrer online

Bawaal, starring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor, OTT release date has been announced. Know when, and where to watch it online.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 17 2023, 18:41 IST
Bawaal will soon be available online on OTT platforms
Bawaal will soon be available online on OTT platforms (prime video India (Instagram))
Bawaal will soon be available online on OTT platforms
Bawaal will soon be available online on OTT platforms (prime video India (Instagram))

Bawaal, the latest love and action movie starring actors Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor, OTT release is getting very near. Nitesh Tiwari originally planned to release the movie in theaters after the big hits of Dangal and Chhichhore, but it skipped its theatrical release and instead announced an OTT release, creating excitement among the fans for the latest Bollywood romance film. The movie is directed by Tiwari and written by Piyush Gupta, Shreyas Jain, and Nikhil Mehrotra.

Now, Bawaal film is all set to make its OTT debut soon. Know when, and where you can watch Bawaal online.

Bawaal OTT release: Details

Bawaal is a story of love and loss designed to touch the viewers' hearts. Nitesh in a press conference said that the story is very close to his heart. Watch the amazing mix of drama, love, and romance soon on the OTT platforms.

The Bawaal trailer was released on 10th July 2023, it has been a week and it has got over 37 million views and more than 4500 comments, and over 114000 likes on the video.

Sharing the film's poster, Amazon Prime Video India tweeted “pyaar se bawaal tak ka ek safar!”

Bawaal OTT release: Where to watch online

Mark your calendar for July 21 as Bawaal releases on OTT platforms on that date. Watch it from the comfort of your home by streaming it live on Amazon Prime Video.

To access the service, you will need a subscription to Amazon Prime Video, which is available monthly, quarterly, or yearly. The best way to achieve this is to choose the Rs. 1499 a year Amazon Prime Video plan. Combined with this plan, you get access to Amazon Prime, Prime Video, and Amazon Music.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 17 Jul, 18:41 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone calls
iOS 16 trick: Get rid of background noise during calls on iPhone this way
Microsoft Bing Image Creator
Generate AI images for free with Microsoft Bing Image Creator from just words; Here how
Threads
Seeing unrelated posts? Know how to see posts from people you follow on Threads
Threads on Windows 11
Threads app on Windows 11 laptop? It is possible! Just do THIS
iOS 16
i-Wipe! Remove background magically from photo with this iOS 16 trick on your iPhone

Editor’s Pick

Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Kodak CA PRO 65
Kodak CA PRO 65 review: Big bang on a budget
Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone
Garmin Forerunner 265s
Garmin Forerunner 265s Review: Perfectly built for athletes, but not the one for me
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold Review: A compelling debut

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

The 9th Circuit US Court of Appeals ruling means that only UK regulators stand between the companies closing the deal before a July 18 deadline.
FTC Loses Appeal Bid to Block Microsoft-Activision Deal
GTA V cheat codes
Grab GTA 5 cheat codes on PS5, PS4, Xbox, and PC
GTA V
GTA 5 returns to Xbox Game Pass for free!
BGMI month 22 Royal Pass is here!
BGMI M22 Royal Pass: Check all details here!
5 BGMI alternatives to give a shot!
Free Fire Max to Call of Duty, 5 BGMI alternatives to play in 2023

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets