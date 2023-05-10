Bhediya OTT release date: When, where to watch Varun Dhawan horror-comedy online

Horror comedies are a surprisingly popular genre and can be a rewarding experience when done right. In recent years, Rajkumar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor's Stree stands out as a film that did justice to the genre. And to try and take that crown, Varun Dhawan-starrer Bhediya was released last year. The film received positive reception but surprisingly has still not made its debut on an OTT platform. But this might be changing as some reports have suggested when this film can be released online. So check out when and where to watch the Bhediya OTT release.

Bhediya OTT release: Details

The Hindi-language horror-comedy is directed by Amar Kaushik and produced by Dinesh Vijan. Interestingly, it is the third horror-comedy installment from the producer who is also known for Stree (2018) and Roohi (2021). Bhediya was released in November 2022.

Bhediya follows the journey of Bhaskar Sharma, played by Varun Dhawan, whose life takes an abrupt turn as he turns into a werewolf. He, along with his partner, played by Kriti Sanon, tries to deal with this situation as they unravel a sinister plot that puts the entire town at risk.

Alongside Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon, the film stars Deepak Dobriyal, Abhishek Banerjee, and Saurabh Shukla in notable roles. Additionally, actors such as Rajkummar Rao, Aparshakti Khurana and Shraddha Kapoor reprise their roles from the film Stree.

A trailer of the film was posted to YouTube by JioStudios and it has amassed 23 million views, 589,000 likes and more than 34000 comments, highlighting its popularity.

Bhediya OTT release: When, where to watch

Although there is no official confirmation yet, a few reports have claimed that Bhediya will premiere on JioCinema on May 26. The best part is you can watch the Bhediya on JioCinema for free as the platform does not require any subscription to watch content if you are a Jio user. So, you can catch the Bhediya OTT release from the comfort of your home for free!