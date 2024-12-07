Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 OTT release date: Kartik Aaryan’s horror-comedy blockbuster to stream on…

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 took the Indian film industry by storm since its theatrical release on 1st November. The horror-comedy, starring Kartik Aaryan and Vidya Balan, has raked in a staggering ₹250 crore at the box office, cementing its place as one of 2024's biggest blockbusters. Combining suspense, humour, and drama, the film has captured the attention of audiences across the nation, sparking endless conversations about its gripping storyline and stellar performances.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 OTT release timeline announced

As the buzz around the film continues to grow, an exciting update has been shared with fans. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is set to make its digital debut in January 2025. Initially expected to be released on streaming platforms in December, Netflix has confirmed that the film will now premiere in early January. This delay has only heightened anticipation among viewers, who are eager to experience the thrilling ride from the comfort of their homes.

An All-Star Cast and Intriguing Plot

Directed by the renowned Anees Bazmee, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 boasts an impressive ensemble cast. Kartik Aaryan reprises his role as Rooh Baba, the fearless yet witty protagonist, while Vidya Balan returns as the iconic Manjulika. New additions to the cast, including Tripti Dimri as Meera, Madhuri Dixit, Vijay Raaz, and Rajpal Yadav, bring fresh energy to the film's dynamic storyline.

The plot delves deeper into the supernatural world, as Rooh Baba is drawn into investigating a series of eerie paranormal events linked to the haunted legacy of Manjulika. While the horror element keeps viewers on the edge of their seats, a romantic sub-plot between Rooh Baba and Meera introduces an emotional layer to the otherwise intense narrative.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: How to Watch Online

Fans eager to watch Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 on streaming platforms will be able to do so on Netflix in January 2025. While the exact release date is yet to be confirmed, this marks a perfect opportunity to kick off the new year with one of the year's most talked-about films.

Other OTT Options

Prepare to laugh, shiver, and be mesmerised by the unforgettable performances in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 as it makes its way to digital platforms early next year.