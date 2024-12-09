Latest Tech News How To Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 OTT release date: Kartik Aaryan-starrer blockbuster horror-comedy to stream on…

With the buzz surrounding Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 only growing stronger, fans can now look forward to the film’s digital debut.

By: AYUSHMANN CHAWLA
| Updated on: Dec 09 2024, 11:41 IST
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 OTT release: Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan’s film to stream on Netflix in January 2025.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has taken the Indian film industry by storm since its theatrical release on 1st November, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has taken the Indian film industry by storm. The horror-comedy, featuring Kartik Aaryan and Vidya Balan, has grossed an impressive 278 crore at the box office, firmly establishing itself as one of the year's major blockbusters. With a perfect blend of suspense, humour, and drama, the film has kept audiences captivated, sparking widespread discussions about its gripping storyline and stellar performances.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 OTT Premiere in January 2025

With the buzz surrounding Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 only growing stronger, fans can now look forward to the film's digital debut. Netflix has confirmed that the movie will premiere on its platform in January 2025, a slight delay from its previously expected December release. This extension has only increased anticipation among viewers eager to enjoy the film's thrilling experience from the comfort of their homes.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: A Star-Studded Cast and Gripping Storyline

Directed by the talented Anees Bazmee, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 boasts an all-star cast. Kartik Aaryan returns as Rooh Baba, the fearless yet witty protagonist, while Vidya Balan reprises her iconic role as Manjulika. New additions such as Tripti Dimri, Madhuri Dixit, Vijay Raaz, and Rajpal Yadav add fresh energy to the film's dynamic narrative.

The plot takes viewers deeper into the supernatural, as Rooh Baba investigates eerie paranormal events linked to Manjulika's haunted legacy. While the horror element keeps the tension high, a romantic subplot involving Rooh Baba and Meera adds emotional depth to the intense storyline.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: How to Watch Online

Fans can stream Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 on Netflix starting in January 2025. While the exact date remains unconfirmed, the release promises to be one of the most eagerly awaited events of the new year.

In the meantime, OTT platforms like OTTplay offer a variety of content, providing access to over 37 streaming services and 500 live TV channels for just 149, ensuring entertainment for all tastes. Get ready for a thrilling and captivating experience when Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 makes its digital debut next year.

First Published Date: 09 Dec, 11:41 IST
