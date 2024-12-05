Latest Tech News How To Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 OTT release: Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan blockbuster to stream on…

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 OTT release: Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan blockbuster to stream on…

While initially expected to arrive in December, the release date has now been pushed back, with Netflix confirming the premiere will take place in early January 2025.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Dec 05 2024, 14:18 IST
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 OTT release: Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan blockbuster to stream on…
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 OTT release: Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan’s film to stream on Netflix in January 2025.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has become a massive success since its theatrical release on 1st November, dominating conversations in the entertainment industry. This horror-comedy, starring Kartik Aaryan and Vidya Balan, has raked in an impressive 250 crore at the box office. With its unique blend of suspense, humour, and drama, the film has captivated audiences across India.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 OTT release: January 2025

As fans continue to celebrate its success, there is exciting news on the horizon. The film is set to make its highly anticipated debut on digital platforms in January 2025, allowing audiences to enjoy the thrill of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 from the comfort of their homes. While initially expected to arrive in December, the release date has now been pushed back, with Netflix confirming the premiere will take place in early January 2025.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 OTT release: Stellar Cast and Gripping Storyline

Directed by the renowned Anees Bazmee, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 brings together a stellar cast. Kartik Aaryan reprises his role as the fearless Rooh Baba, with Tripti Dimri as Meera, Vidya Balan returning as the iconic Manjulika, and Madhuri Dixit, Vijay Raaz, and Rajpal Yadav playing key roles.

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

The storyline delves deeper into supernatural elements, with Rooh Baba investigating eerie paranormal occurrences linked to the haunting legacy of Manjulika. While the film unravels spine-tingling secrets, it also introduces an emotional romantic angle between Rooh Baba and Meera, adding a heartfelt dimension to the intense plot.

When and Where to Watch Online

Fans eager to watch Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 online will find it streaming on Netflix in January 2025. While the specific date is yet to be confirmed, this marks a perfect way for cinephiles to start the new year with one of 2024's biggest cinematic hits.

Other OTT Releases This Week

While awaiting Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, OTT enthusiasts can explore a variety of content on platforms like OTTplay, which offers access to 37 streaming services and 500+ live TV channels for just 149. With endless entertainment options, there's something for every viewer.

So, mark your calendars and prepare for a mix of laughs, chills, and unforgettable performances with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 05 Dec, 14:18 IST
Tags:
Trending: premalu ott release: know when, where to watch malayalam romantic comedy film online maayon ott release: when, where to watch tamil mythological thriller online virupaksha ott release date: when, where to watch sai dharm tej horror mystery film online 2018 ott release confirmed: when, where to watch tovino thomas blockbuster online skanda ott release: when, where to watch telugu action film online main atal hoon ott release: when and where to watch pankaj tripathi’s latest blockbuster online top 5 weekend ott watchlist: from hanuman to maharani 3, know what to stream online maamla legal hai ott release: know when and where to watch ravi kishan’s courtroom drama series fighter ott release: when and where to watch hrithik roshan and deepika padukone's romantic drama leo ott release: when, where to stream thalapathy vijay's blockbuster online
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger
Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details

Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details
Think about a future where these stretchable displays are integrated into curved surfaces

World’s first stretchable display can now get even bigger: Technology behind innovation explained
OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations

OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations
Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6-like open-world games on PS5 that you shouldn't miss

GTA 6-like open-world games on PS5 that you shouldn't miss
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 5: Free Fire x Pushpa 2 event

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 5: Free Fire x Pushpa 2 event
CookieRun India

KRAFTON India to launch CookieRun India game on December 11 with localised features- All details
Squid Game coming to Call of Duty in 2025

Squid Game coming to Call of Duty in 2025: New crossover, release date, and what to expect
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 4: Grab exciting rewards for free

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 4: Grab exciting rewards for free

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets