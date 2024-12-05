Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 OTT release: Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan blockbuster to stream on…

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has become a massive success since its theatrical release on 1st November, dominating conversations in the entertainment industry. This horror-comedy, starring Kartik Aaryan and Vidya Balan, has raked in an impressive ₹250 crore at the box office. With its unique blend of suspense, humour, and drama, the film has captivated audiences across India.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 OTT release: January 2025

As fans continue to celebrate its success, there is exciting news on the horizon. The film is set to make its highly anticipated debut on digital platforms in January 2025, allowing audiences to enjoy the thrill of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 from the comfort of their homes. While initially expected to arrive in December, the release date has now been pushed back, with Netflix confirming the premiere will take place in early January 2025.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 OTT release: Stellar Cast and Gripping Storyline

Directed by the renowned Anees Bazmee, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 brings together a stellar cast. Kartik Aaryan reprises his role as the fearless Rooh Baba, with Tripti Dimri as Meera, Vidya Balan returning as the iconic Manjulika, and Madhuri Dixit, Vijay Raaz, and Rajpal Yadav playing key roles.

The storyline delves deeper into supernatural elements, with Rooh Baba investigating eerie paranormal occurrences linked to the haunting legacy of Manjulika. While the film unravels spine-tingling secrets, it also introduces an emotional romantic angle between Rooh Baba and Meera, adding a heartfelt dimension to the intense plot.

When and Where to Watch Online

Fans eager to watch Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 online will find it streaming on Netflix in January 2025. While the specific date is yet to be confirmed, this marks a perfect way for cinephiles to start the new year with one of 2024's biggest cinematic hits.

Other OTT Releases This Week

So, mark your calendars and prepare for a mix of laughs, chills, and unforgettable performances with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.