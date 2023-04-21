Crime thrillers have become one of the most popular genres on streaming platforms. From Sacred Games to Delhi Crimes, the genre has delivered some gripping stories and puzzling mysteries. And keeping the trend alive, soon you will get to watch Dahaad, a web series that features Sonakshi Sinha as a police officer who is trying to solve a heinous crime. And if you want to join her as she finds her way out of the puzzle, then you need to know when and where to watch this series online. Check out all the details around Dahaad OTT release.

Dahaad OTT release: Details

Dahaad is a Hindi-language crime, mystery, and thriller web series created by Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar and directed by Reema Kagti and Ruchika Oberoi. The show became the first ever Indian web series to premiere at the Berlin International film festival where it competed for Berlinale Series Award.

According to the synopsis of the show which was shared by PTI, “It all starts when a series of women are mysteriously found dead in public bathrooms. Sub-inspector Anjali Bhaati is tasked with the investigation. At first, the deaths appear to be clear-cut suicides, but as the cases unravel, Anjali begins to suspect that a serial killer is on the loose. What follows is a riveting game of cat and mouse between a seasoned criminal and an underdog cop as she pieces together evidence before another innocent woman loses her life”.

The eight-episode series features Sonakshi Sinha, Gulshan Devaiah, Sohum Shah, Vijay Varma, Manyuu Doshi, Yogi Singha, Sanghmitra Hitaishi, and others.

Dahaad OTT release: When to watch

The crime-thriller web series will begin streaming starting May 12, which is a Friday. You can watch the show from the comfort of your couch from that day onwards.

Dahaad OTT release: Where to watch

The show will be exclusively streaming on Amazon Prime Videos. You can watch it as long as you have a subscription to the platform.