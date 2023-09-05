Gen V OTT release: When, where to watch 'The Boys' spin-off series online

Amazon Prime Video's 'The Boys' has been an astronomical success. Despite superhero shows and films now being a dime a dozen, especially since the establishment of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the DC Extended Universe, rarely has any of them managed to answer the eternal question: Are all superheroes good? With its twisted, and dark satirical take on the superhero genre, 'The Boys' has captured audiences worldwide, becoming the most-watched Amazon original show in 2022, with nearly 10.6 billion minutes viewed.

Now, its spin-off named Gen V, which focuses on the developmental years of superheroes, is set to debut on OTT platforms soon. After months of anticipation, know when, and where you can watch it online from the comfort of your home.

Gen V OTT release: Details

Gen V is an upcoming English-language American superhero television series developed by The Boys' creator Eric Kripke and Evan Goldberg. The show's story runs concurrently with the fourth season of The Boys and revolves around young people with special powers who are superheroes and are training at the Vought International's Godolkin University School of Crimefighting. Will these young heroes be able to use their powers for the greater good or succumb to the arrogance of being above others?

If the trailer of the show is anything to go by, it promises to keep viewers binge-watching on the edge of their seats.

Gen V stars Jaz Sinclair, Lizze Broadway, Chance Perdomo, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Maddie Phillips and Shelley Conn among others. Popular The Boys stars such as Jensen Ackles, Jessie T. Usher, Colby Minifie, Claudia Doumit, and P. J. Byrne are also expected to make appearances on the show.

Gen V OTT release: When, and where to watch the show online?

Since it is an Amazon Prime Video original, Gen V will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on September 29 with the first three episodes. The other episodes will be released weekly on Fridays. The official account of Gen V posted on X, “Superheroes. College. What could go wrong?? (Lots!) Gen V, from the world of The Boys, September 29.”

Therefore, 'The Boys' fans will be able to binge-watch Gen V on Amazon Prime Video from September 29 as long as they have a subscription to the streaming service.