Home How To Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 OTT release date: Check when and where to watch film online

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 OTT release date: Check when and where to watch film online

After weeks of anticipation, the OTT release date for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has been announced. Know when, where to watch it online.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 18 2023, 17:32 IST
5 Tamil movies to watch on OTT
1/5 "Vimanam," an emotional drama directed by Siva Prasad Yanala, features Samuthirakani, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Dhanraj, and Priyadarshi Pullikonda. The film portrays a physically challenged father who goes to great lengths to fulfill his son's dream of traveling in an aeroplane. "Vimanam" started streaming on Zee5 from June 30, 2023. (Zee5/ YouTube)
image caption
2/5 "Good Night" is a successful romantic comedy helmed by Vinayaka Chandrasekaran, starring K. Manikandan, Meetha Raghunath, and Ramesh Thilak. The movie centers around a young man with a snoring issue who falls in love with a girl, causing unexpected problems for their relationship. "Good Night" was released in theatres on May 12 and will be available for streaming on Disney plus Hotstar starting July 3. (Disney Plus Hotstar/ YouTube)
image caption
3/5 "Kulasamy" is an action thriller directed by Sharavana Sakthi, starring Vimal, Tanya Hope, Yogi Babu, Pugazh, and Kalaiyarasan. The plot follows a young man who becomes a victim of false accusations, leading to his father's death. Seeking vengeance and clearing his name, he embarks on a mission, confronting a criminal organization in the process. The movie premiered on Tentkotta on June 30. (MRT Music/ YouTube)
image caption
4/5 Veeran" is a recent fantasy entertainer released by ARK Saravan, featuring Hiphop Tamizha Aadhi, Athira Raj, and Vinay Rai in key roles. The story revolves around Kumaran, a young man who gains special powers after being struck by lightning. He uses his newfound abilities to protect his people from a cunning businessman. The movie is now available for streaming on Netflix from June 30. (Saregama Tamil/YouTube)
image caption
5/5 Theera Kaadhal" is a romantic drama film directed by Rohin Venkatesan. Released on Netflix on June 23rd, the movie features Jai, Aishwarya Rajesh, and Sshivada in the lead roles. The story revolves around a married man who finds himself caught between his wife and ex-lover. As the plot unfolds, the audience is left to ponder which of the two women he will go to.  (Think Music India/YouTube)
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
View all Images
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is the 2nd highest-grossing film of 2023. (Marvel Entertainment (YouTube))

Guardians of the Galaxy has been one of Marvel's most successful film franchises, with the first two installments getting rave reviews from critics and audiences alike. Director James Gunn's band of eccentric heroes have travelled the galaxy, helped the Nova Corps, defeated a planet, and had (almost) taken down Thanos the last time they were seen on the big screen. The 3rd installment in the series was released in theaters on May 5, 2023, and it has turned out to be a critical and commercial success. As per the latest numbers, the film has grossed over $843 million at the box office worldwide, becoming the 2nd most successful film of 2023.

After nearly two months of being on the big screen, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is set to make its OTT debut soon. So, if you want to catch the film from the comfort of your home, know when, and where you can watch it online.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 OTT release date: Details

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is an English-language American superhero film based on the Guardians of the Galaxy characters of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The film is the third and last installment in the trilogy and is the 2nd film in Marvel's Phase 5, after Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania. In the 3rd part, the team is still recovering from the events of Avengers: Endgame and coping with the loss of Gamora. Peter Quill and his legion of heroes must bounce back and defend the universe against a grave threat.

The film is filled with great action sequences, a compelling storyline, retro soundtracks and amazing CGI, and will leave viewers at the edge of their seats. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has a stellar star cast, featuring Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Bradley Cooper, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Vin Diesel, Will Poulter, Sean Gunn, Chukwudi Iwuji, Linda Cardellini, Nathan Fillion, and Sylvester Stallone in notable roles. It is directed by now co-CEO of DC Studios James Gunn, and produced by Marvel Studios.

The trailer for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 was released on YouTube on December 2, 2022, and it has gone on to amass over 32 million views, 796,000 likes and 39,000 comments.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 OTT release: When, where to watch online

You can watch Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 from the comfort of your home as it will premiere on OTT platforms on August 2. The film will be available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar, which is the home of all Marvel content. Do note that you will need a subscription to the OTT platform to watch the film online.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 18 Jul, 17:32 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone calls
iOS 16 trick: Get rid of background noise during calls on iPhone this way
Microsoft Bing Image Creator
Generate AI images for free with Microsoft Bing Image Creator from just words; Here how
Threads
Seeing unrelated posts? Know how to see posts from people you follow on Threads
Threads on Windows 11
Threads app on Windows 11 laptop? It is possible! Just do THIS
iOS 16
i-Wipe! Remove background magically from photo with this iOS 16 trick on your iPhone

Editor’s Pick

Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Kodak CA PRO 65
Kodak CA PRO 65 review: Big bang on a budget
Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone
Garmin Forerunner 265s
Garmin Forerunner 265s Review: Perfectly built for athletes, but not the one for me
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold Review: A compelling debut

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

Space Invaders: World Defense
Take down aliens in AR! Google’s Space Invaders World Defense out on Android, iOS
The 9th Circuit US Court of Appeals ruling means that only UK regulators stand between the companies closing the deal before a July 18 deadline.
FTC Loses Appeal Bid to Block Microsoft-Activision Deal
GTA V cheat codes
Grab GTA 5 cheat codes on PS5, PS4, Xbox, and PC
GTA V
GTA 5 returns to Xbox Game Pass for free!
BGMI month 22 Royal Pass is here!
BGMI M22 Royal Pass: Check all details here!

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets