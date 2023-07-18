Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 OTT release date: Check when and where to watch film online

Guardians of the Galaxy has been one of Marvel's most successful film franchises, with the first two installments getting rave reviews from critics and audiences alike. Director James Gunn's band of eccentric heroes have travelled the galaxy, helped the Nova Corps, defeated a planet, and had (almost) taken down Thanos the last time they were seen on the big screen. The 3rd installment in the series was released in theaters on May 5, 2023, and it has turned out to be a critical and commercial success. As per the latest numbers, the film has grossed over $843 million at the box office worldwide, becoming the 2nd most successful film of 2023.

After nearly two months of being on the big screen, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is set to make its OTT debut soon. So, if you want to catch the film from the comfort of your home, know when, and where you can watch it online.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 OTT release date: Details

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is an English-language American superhero film based on the Guardians of the Galaxy characters of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The film is the third and last installment in the trilogy and is the 2nd film in Marvel's Phase 5, after Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania. In the 3rd part, the team is still recovering from the events of Avengers: Endgame and coping with the loss of Gamora. Peter Quill and his legion of heroes must bounce back and defend the universe against a grave threat.

The film is filled with great action sequences, a compelling storyline, retro soundtracks and amazing CGI, and will leave viewers at the edge of their seats. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has a stellar star cast, featuring Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Bradley Cooper, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Vin Diesel, Will Poulter, Sean Gunn, Chukwudi Iwuji, Linda Cardellini, Nathan Fillion, and Sylvester Stallone in notable roles. It is directed by now co-CEO of DC Studios James Gunn, and produced by Marvel Studios.

The trailer for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 was released on YouTube on December 2, 2022, and it has gone on to amass over 32 million views, 796,000 likes and 39,000 comments.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 OTT release: When, where to watch online

You can watch Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 from the comfort of your home as it will premiere on OTT platforms on August 2. The film will be available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar, which is the home of all Marvel content. Do note that you will need a subscription to the OTT platform to watch the film online.