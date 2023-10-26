Icon
Iraivan OTT release: Know when, where to watch Jayam Ravi and Nayanthara action thriller online

The Tamil-language action thriller film Iraivan is set for its OTT debut. Know when and where to watch the serial killer psychological thriller starring Jayam Ravi and Nayanthara online.

By: HT TECH
Oct 26 2023, 15:04 IST
Iraivan OTT release: Nayanthara is one of the very popular actresses who recently featured in SRK's film Jawan in a supporting role. In the new Tamil-language action thriller film Iraivan, Nayanthara stars opposite Jayam Ravi in a leading role. Now, the film is ready to make in debut on the OTT platform for the viewers who missed its theatrical screening. If you are someone who likes to watch crime genres and especially psychological thrillers, then this film would be a great choice for you. Know more about the crime drama film here and check when, and where you can watch it online.

Iraivan OTT release: Plot, cast, and more

The Tamil-language film revolves around solving the mystery of a psychotic serial killer who has been keeping the whole city in fear and panic. The brave police officer played by Jayam Ravi is tasked to hunt the killer down. Rahul Bose has played the role of the serial killer and Nayanthara is playing the role of police officer's love interest in the film. The film also includes Vinoth Kishan, Vijayalakshmi, Narain, Ashish Vidyarthi, Azhagam Perumal, and Bagavathi Perumal in supporting roles. The crime thriller is directed and written by I. Ahmed. The story is crafted in a way that will keep the viewer hooked till the end by watching the strategic run and chase of the killer and the police.

Iraivan made a theatrical debut on September 28, 2023, which created a huge hype with its trailer and acting. However, the film received mixed reviews. Now, it is set for the OTT release this month.

Iraivan OTT release: When, where to watch online

Junglee Music Tamil announced the OTT release date for Iraivan which will start streaming from today, October 26, 2023. Make your weekend interesting by streaming the Tamil thriller film online on Netflix. Note that streaming movies and series on Netflix requires a monthly subscription. To watch Iraivan, you can opt for the Mobile plan which only costs Rs.199.

First Published Date: 26 Oct, 15:04 IST
