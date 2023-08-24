Home How To Jailer OTT release: Will you get to see Rajinikanth-starrer online?

Jailer OTT release: Will you get to see Rajinikanth-starrer online?

The OTT release date of Rajinikanth-starrer Jailer has reportedly been leaked. So, will you get to see Rajinikanth-starrer online? Read on.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Aug 24 2023, 18:21 IST
5 Tamil movies to watch on OTT
1/5 "Vimanam," an emotional drama directed by Siva Prasad Yanala, features Samuthirakani, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Dhanraj, and Priyadarshi Pullikonda. The film portrays a physically challenged father who goes to great lengths to fulfill his son's dream of traveling in an aeroplane. "Vimanam" started streaming on Zee5 from June 30, 2023. (Zee5/ YouTube)
image caption
2/5 "Good Night" is a successful romantic comedy helmed by Vinayaka Chandrasekaran, starring K. Manikandan, Meetha Raghunath, and Ramesh Thilak. The movie centers around a young man with a snoring issue who falls in love with a girl, causing unexpected problems for their relationship. "Good Night" was released in theatres on May 12 and will be available for streaming on Disney plus Hotstar starting July 3. (Disney Plus Hotstar/ YouTube)
image caption
3/5 "Kulasamy" is an action thriller directed by Sharavana Sakthi, starring Vimal, Tanya Hope, Yogi Babu, Pugazh, and Kalaiyarasan. The plot follows a young man who becomes a victim of false accusations, leading to his father's death. Seeking vengeance and clearing his name, he embarks on a mission, confronting a criminal organization in the process. The movie premiered on Tentkotta on June 30. (MRT Music/ YouTube)
image caption
4/5 Veeran" is a recent fantasy entertainer released by ARK Saravan, featuring Hiphop Tamizha Aadhi, Athira Raj, and Vinay Rai in key roles. The story revolves around Kumaran, a young man who gains special powers after being struck by lightning. He uses his newfound abilities to protect his people from a cunning businessman. The movie is now available for streaming on Netflix from June 30. (Saregama Tamil/YouTube)
image caption
5/5 Theera Kaadhal" is a romantic drama film directed by Rohin Venkatesan. Released on Netflix on June 23rd, the movie features Jai, Aishwarya Rajesh, and Sshivada in the lead roles. The story revolves around a married man who finds himself caught between his wife and ex-lover. As the plot unfolds, the audience is left to ponder which of the two women he will go to.  (Think Music India/YouTube)
Jailer
View all Images
Jailer is a Tamil-language action thriller starring Rajinikanth.

Rajinikanth is one of the biggest names in the acting industry in India. With over 160 films under his belt, the actor has lorded it over the film industry for decades. His first film in 1975 was titled “Apoorva Raagangal”. His latest film, Jailer, has become a blockbuster hit and that too in just over two weeks since its release, despite facing stiff competition from other recently released films such as Gadar 2 and OMG 2. And now, it is being reported that the film is likely to make its OTT debut soon.

So, will you get to watch superstar Rajinikanth-starrer Jailer from the comfort of your home? Know when, and where you may be able to watch it online on an OTT platform.

Jailer OTT release: Details

Jailer is a Tamil-language action thriller starring Rajinikanth in the lead role. The film made its theatrical debut on August 10, and in over just two weeks of its release, it has become a monumental hit. According to an Indian Express report, the film has collected over Rs. 560 crore at the box office, making it one of the biggest Indian films of 2023.

The film follows the journey of Muthuvel Pandian, a jailer who is equally ruthless and empathetic towards inmates. However, the story takes a turn when he discovers an inmate's jailbreak plans. What follows next is a thrilling, action-filled tale that is sure to keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

Jailer has a stellar star cast, including Rajinikanth, Jackie Shroff, Shivarajkumar, Tamannaah Bhatia, Mohanlal, Muthuvel Pandian, Ramya Krishnan, Sunil, Vinayakan, Mirnaa, Vasanth Ravi, and Nagendra Babu in pivotal roles. The film is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and produced by Kalanithi Maran.

Jailer OTT release: When, where to watch online

Despite being released in theaters this month, Jailer could make its OTT debut soon. According to a report by BollywoodLife, the film's rights have been bagged by Netflix for a whopping Rs. 100 crore. Therefore, it will premiere on Netflix, although the release date is yet to be officially announced. Multiple have hinted that it could arrive on Netflix in September, about 3-4 weeks after its theatrical release.

Therefore, if reports turn out to be true, you will be able to stream Rajinikanth-starrer Jailer on Netflix in September, as long as you have a subscription to the platform.

First Published Date: 24 Aug, 18:01 IST
