Jailer OTT release: Will you get to see Rajinikanth-starrer online?

Rajinikanth is one of the biggest names in the acting industry in India. With over 160 films under his belt, the actor has lorded it over the film industry for decades. His first film in 1975 was titled “Apoorva Raagangal”. His latest film, Jailer, has become a blockbuster hit and that too in just over two weeks since its release, despite facing stiff competition from other recently released films such as Gadar 2 and OMG 2. And now, it is being reported that the film is likely to make its OTT debut soon.

So, will you get to watch superstar Rajinikanth-starrer Jailer from the comfort of your home? Know when, and where you may be able to watch it online on an OTT platform.

Jailer OTT release: Details

Jailer is a Tamil-language action thriller starring Rajinikanth in the lead role. The film made its theatrical debut on August 10, and in over just two weeks of its release, it has become a monumental hit. According to an Indian Express report, the film has collected over Rs. 560 crore at the box office, making it one of the biggest Indian films of 2023.

The film follows the journey of Muthuvel Pandian, a jailer who is equally ruthless and empathetic towards inmates. However, the story takes a turn when he discovers an inmate's jailbreak plans. What follows next is a thrilling, action-filled tale that is sure to keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

Jailer has a stellar star cast, including Rajinikanth, Jackie Shroff, Shivarajkumar, Tamannaah Bhatia, Mohanlal, Muthuvel Pandian, Ramya Krishnan, Sunil, Vinayakan, Mirnaa, Vasanth Ravi, and Nagendra Babu in pivotal roles. The film is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and produced by Kalanithi Maran.

Jailer OTT release: When, where to watch online

Despite being released in theaters this month, Jailer could make its OTT debut soon. According to a report by BollywoodLife, the film's rights have been bagged by Netflix for a whopping Rs. 100 crore. Therefore, it will premiere on Netflix, although the release date is yet to be officially announced. Multiple have hinted that it could arrive on Netflix in September, about 3-4 weeks after its theatrical release.

Therefore, if reports turn out to be true, you will be able to stream Rajinikanth-starrer Jailer on Netflix in September, as long as you have a subscription to the platform.