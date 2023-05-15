John Wick Chapter 4 OTT release: Know when and where to catch Keanu Reeves thriller online

John Wick is right up there among the best action franchises ever made. The first film came out in 2014 and earned rave reviews from audiences for its thrilling storyline and cinematic action sequences. Three more sequels followed and all of them have been enjoyed by the audience. The fourth installment in the series premiered in theaters in March 2023. John Wick Chapter 4 continues the story of the titular character played by Keanu Reeves and takes him on yet another journey filled with action and adventure.

After the end of its theatrical run, the film will soon make its digital debut on OTT platforms. So, if you are one of those who prefer to watch films online, check out when and where to watch John Wick Chapter 4 on OTT platforms.

John Wick Chapter 4 OTT release: Details

The American neo-noir action thriller film is directed by Chad Stahelski and written by Shay Hatten and Michael Finch. The film is the fourth installment in the series and comes after John Wick Chapter 3 - Parabellum which came out in 2019. The movie stars Donnie Yen, Bill Skarsgård, Laurence Fishburne, Hiroyuki Sanada, Shamier Anderson, Lance Reddick, Rina Sawayama, Scott Adkins, Ian McShane apart from Reeves.

In the fourth installment, John Wick can be seen planning his revenge against the High Table while hiding underground with the Bowery King. With both stakes and missions reaching an all-time high, will John Wick be able to overcome the odds? Watch the film to find out.

John Wick Chapter 4 OTT release

The film was released by Lionsgate, so it is no surprise that it is the exclusive digital partner of the film. All the previous installments of the series are available for viewing on the Lionsgate Play app. However, reports have claimed that John Wick Chapter 4 will be making its OTT debut his month on Netflix instead.

Therefore, if reports turn out to be true, then John Wick Chapter 4 will premiere on Netflix on May 24. Do note that you will need a subscription to the service, of which Netflix provides ample options to choose from.