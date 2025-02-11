Kadhalikka Neramillai OTT Release Date: Nithya Menon and Ravi Mohan’s movie now streaming online on…

Kadhalikka Neramillai OTT Release: The much-anticipated film has made its way to Netflix after a successful theatrical run. The movie, which delves into the life of a single, unmarried woman who decides to have a child through IVF following a breakup, has garnered attention for its unique and thought-provoking plot.

A Story with a Difference

Starring Nithya Menon and Ravi Mohan, Kadhalikka Neramillai is not your typical romance or rom-com. Director Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi, speaking to DT Next, revealed that the inspiration for the film came from a casual conversation among friends. She explained, "The storytelling aspect has always excited me. That is why I came here to make films. This idea brewed when friends met over a cup of coffee and we found it interesting."

Udhayanidhi further shared that the film focuses more on drama than romance, aiming to offer a feel-good experience for the audience. "I wanted to make a film that would make everyone feel good at this point in time," she added.

A Personal Touch from Nithya Menon

Nithya Menon, known for her bold and honest performances, opened up about her experiences in the industry during a promotional interview with Cinema Vikatan. She spoke about the challenges actors face, particularly the lack of empathy in the industry. “There is a slight level of inhumanity in films. No matter how sick you are or how hard it may be, you are expected to show up and shoot,” Nithya confessed.

However, she also shared a positive experience with director Mysskin, who she felt was more understanding than most. "For the first time, I told a male director that I have my period. He asked if it was my first day. That's when I felt so understood, so compassionate. He said, ‘You can rest. Don't do anything.' It was a refreshing change."

Supporting Cast and Wider Appeal

Alongside Menon and Ravi Mohan, the film features a stellar cast, including Yogi Babu, Vinay Rai, T.J. Bhanu, and Lal, all playing pivotal roles. The film is now available to stream on Netflix in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi, expanding its reach to a diverse audience.

With its refreshing take on single parenthood and IVF, Kadhalikka Neramillai offers an insightful commentary on contemporary issues, all while delivering a heartwarming and uplifting experience for viewers.



