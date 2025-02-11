Latest Tech News How To Kadhalikka Neramillai OTT Release Date: Nithya Menon and Ravi Mohan’s movie now streaming online on…

Kadhalikka Neramillai OTT Release Date: Nithya Menon and Ravi Mohan’s movie now streaming online on…

Kadhalikka Neramillai is now available to stream on Netflix in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi, expanding its reach to a diverse audience.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Feb 11 2025, 08:50 IST
Kadhalikka Neramillai OTT Release Date: Nithya Menon and Ravi Mohan’s movie now streaming online on…
Starring Nithya Menon and Ravi Mohan, Kadhalikka Neramillai is not your typical romance or rom-com.

Kadhalikka Neramillai OTT Release: The much-anticipated film has made its way to Netflix after a successful theatrical run. The movie, which delves into the life of a single, unmarried woman who decides to have a child through IVF following a breakup, has garnered attention for its unique and thought-provoking plot.

A Story with a Difference

Starring Nithya Menon and Ravi Mohan, Kadhalikka Neramillai is not your typical romance or rom-com. Director Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi, speaking to DT Next, revealed that the inspiration for the film came from a casual conversation among friends. She explained, "The storytelling aspect has always excited me. That is why I came here to make films. This idea brewed when friends met over a cup of coffee and we found it interesting."

Udhayanidhi further shared that the film focuses more on drama than romance, aiming to offer a feel-good experience for the audience. "I wanted to make a film that would make everyone feel good at this point in time," she added.

Also read
All your favorite content at an unbeatable price, only on OTTplay – Check now!

A Personal Touch from Nithya Menon

Nithya Menon, known for her bold and honest performances, opened up about her experiences in the industry during a promotional interview with Cinema Vikatan. She spoke about the challenges actors face, particularly the lack of empathy in the industry. “There is a slight level of inhumanity in films. No matter how sick you are or how hard it may be, you are expected to show up and shoot,” Nithya confessed.

However, she also shared a positive experience with director Mysskin, who she felt was more understanding than most. "For the first time, I told a male director that I have my period. He asked if it was my first day. That's when I felt so understood, so compassionate. He said, ‘You can rest. Don't do anything.' It was a refreshing change."

Supporting Cast and Wider Appeal

Alongside Menon and Ravi Mohan, the film features a stellar cast, including Yogi Babu, Vinay Rai, T.J. Bhanu, and Lal, all playing pivotal roles. The film is now available to stream on Netflix in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi, expanding its reach to a diverse audience.

With its refreshing take on single parenthood and IVF, Kadhalikka Neramillai offers an insightful commentary on contemporary issues, all while delivering a heartwarming and uplifting experience for viewers.

For those looking for more content, OTTplay offers access to over 37 OTT platforms and 500+ live TV channels for just Rs. 149 – perfect for a weekend of unlimited entertainment. 

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 11 Feb, 08:50 IST
Tags:
Trending: premalu ott release: know when, where to watch malayalam romantic comedy film online maayon ott release: when, where to watch tamil mythological thriller online virupaksha ott release date: when, where to watch sai dharm tej horror mystery film online 2018 ott release confirmed: when, where to watch tovino thomas blockbuster online skanda ott release: when, where to watch telugu action film online main atal hoon ott release: when and where to watch pankaj tripathi’s latest blockbuster online top 5 weekend ott watchlist: from hanuman to maharani 3, know what to stream online maamla legal hai ott release: know when and where to watch ravi kishan’s courtroom drama series fighter ott release: when and where to watch hrithik roshan and deepika padukone's romantic drama leo ott release: when, where to stream thalapathy vijay's blockbuster online
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6

GTA 6 remains on track for 2025 release as Take-Two reports strong earnings
GTA 6

GTA 6 gameplay leaks: Explorable buildings, destructibility, and more coming in fall 2025
Good news, PS5 owners: Sony is giving 5 free days of PS Plus after weekend outage

Good news, PS5 owners: Sony is giving 5 free days of PS Plus after weekend outage
GTA 6 Online

PlayStation network outage affects millions of GTA Online players across PS4 and PS5
GTA 5 Online

GTA 5 Online Expanded and Enhanced could launch on PC next month, hints rockstar insider

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets